’Alaskan Bush People’s Bear Brown Reportedly Recovering Following Hospitalization

Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown is apparently recovering from a hospital visit, but he’s hasn’t revealed the cause.

Brown recently took to Instagram with a cryptic post of himself in what looks to be an ER room. He’s wearing a mask and showing off his ID bracelet, which shows his real name, Soloman Brown.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Alongside the picture, Bear only captioned, “oops!” and that has obviously left many fans with some questions.

Judging by the comment, the reality star checked himself into the hospital because he injured himself. But people aren’t thrilled with the open ended guessing, and they’ve slammed Bear for sharing the picture without giving more background.

“Now you darn well know everyone is gonna ask what happened,” one person commented. “Should’ve just said if [you’re] going to post about it.”

“You can’t just post that! What happened man?” someone else asked.

Dozens of people assumed Bear Brown was being “extreme” like usual, and they wished him well as he recovers.

While he posted the picture yesterday (April 17), he still hasn’t shared what sent him to the doctors. But in the comments, he did share that he’s okay.

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Couple Bear and Raiven Brown Split Again

The hospital visit comes as Bear Brown and his wife Raiven split once more. In December, Raiven announced that she and Bear had “separated.”

“I am putting my health and my children first,” she wrote in an Instagram story, per Ashley’s Reality Roundup. ” We will be co-parenting, no drama, and I won’t be sharing info past this point.”

The Alaskan Bush People couple has been on and off for the majority of their relationship. Their most recent break-up happened in September 2019, and they remained apart when Raiven gave birth to their first son, River, in March 2020. Bear didn’t meet his son for six more months. The two are now parents to a second son, Cove, who was born in late January.

Their breakups have led to custody battles and restraining orders, but the two have continued to circle back to each other.

Bear Brown has not confirmed or mentioned his recent marital troubles. For some time after the split, he kept that he is the “husband to a beautiful wife” in his Instagram bio. But he’s since deleted the words, and Ravien hasn’t shown up in his feed for months.