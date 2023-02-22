‘Alaskan Bush People’s Raiven Brown Reveals She’s Trying to ‘Quit’ Bear Brown Amid Another Split

Alaskan Bush People stars Bear and Raiven Brown have split again. And this time, Raiven has admitted why she’s having such a hard time leaving the relationship for good.

The couple has had several breakups over the past few years, with the most recent being this past fall. They reconciled from that separation as they awaited the birth of their second child, Cove.

The two welcomed their son late last month and appeared to be doing well, but Raiven recently revealed that their marriage did not weather the tough newborn stage.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

A few weeks ago, Raiven scrubbed Bear from her Instagram account, which gave fans a clue that they were on the rocks. Then, she closed her account. However, she is still posting on her TikTok page, and it was there that she shared the news.

Instead of coming right out and saying it, she posted a video of herself somberly singing Elastic Heart by Sia. Over the video, she wrote, ” taking care of a newborn and recovering from a c-section alone.”

In the caption, she simply added “#singlemom #boymom #fyp.”

One of her followers reached out in the comments and asked why she continues to return to the relationship, and Raiven gave her an honest answer.

“I’m saying this in the most sincere & caring way, stop going back to him. It will always end up like this. It’s not healthy,” the person wrote. “You got this!”

Raiven replied, “I’m trying genuinely the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do is close the door on the other parent of my child.”

The Alaskan Bush People Couple is Allegedly Living in Separate States

As another person pointed out, Bear is back in Washington, where the Alaskan Bush People series films. That means he left Raiven and his boys in Texas.

The two have had many breaks in their romance dating back to Raiven’s pregnancy with their first child, River. Raiven had originally lived with the Brown family in WA when she and Bear were dating, but the two went their separate ways and she moved back to her hometown in TX before River was born.

When Bear’s dad, Billy Brown, passed away she returned to WA and welcomed River. The two then married in January 2022.

But only two months later, they broke up again after Bear went to jail for alleged domestic abuse. When he was released, they reconciled and Bear took a plea deal that kept him from doing more jail time.

The couple announced their second pregnancy a month later, and a couple of months later, she removed him from her social media accounts and wrote that they were over for good.