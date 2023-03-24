Alec Baldwin Calls Out ‘Rust’ Case Prosecutor for ‘Improper’ Behavior

Alec Baldwin has taken the time to call out a special prosecutor on his Rust case for “improper” behavior. His legal team withdrew a motion to have Andrea Reeb disqualified. Reeb removed herself. While Baldwin withdrew the motion, he did not wave his right to bring the issue of disqualification up again in the future. That’s according to documents filed with the court on March 21.

The filing indicated that Reeb sent an email on June 9, 2022, to the district attorney. Reeb said that she wanted it to be known she was working on Baldwin’s case as it “might help [her] in [her] campaign.” Luke Nikas, Baldwin’s lawyer, called the move by state Rep. Reeb a “further abuse of the system” in a statement to Fox News Digital.

“Rep. Reeb’s prosecution of this case against Mr. Baldwin to advance her political career is a further abuse of the system and yet another violation of Mr. Baldwin’s constitutional rights,” Nikas said.

Alec Baldwin Attorney Points Out Things Done By Prosecution Team

Nikas also noted that a few things done by the prosecution to this point in the case had violated Baldwin’s constitutional rights. The attorney specifically called out the prosecution for including a firearm enhancement in the original charges, making “improper” public statements, and Reeb’s “principal role” in the investigation along with the prosecution. Yahoo reports.

The prosecution has made a handful of statements to the media throughout the case. Most notably. they were after Alec Baldwin filed a motion to disqualify Reeb and after the DA chose to drop the firearm enhancement.

A spokesperson for the DA made a statement to the media. The statement was that Alec Baldwin’s legal team could “use whatever tactics they want to distract from the fact that Halyna Hutchins died because of gross negligence and reckless disregard for the safety on the ‘Rust’ film set.”

Alec Baldwin’s lawyers state that the statement gave an “opinion on the guilt or innocence” of the actor.

“In order to avoid further litigious distractions by Mr. Baldwin and his attorneys, the district attorney and the special prosecutor have removed the firearm enhancement to the involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of Halyna Hutchins on the ‘Rust’ film set,” Heather Brewer, spokesperson for the district attorney, told Fox News Digital at the time.

Legal expert and former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani explained to Fox News Digital that the judge will likely implement a gag order on the defense and prosecution moving forward.