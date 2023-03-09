Alec Baldwin Granted Waiver to Miss Latest Hearing in ‘Rust’ Shooting Case

Actor Alec Baldwin gets a waiver from appearing at a hearing about the Rust shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The shooting occurred back in October 2021. So, the waiver allowed Baldwin to skip a virtual appearance in front of New Mexico Judge Mary Marlow Sommer. Co-defendant and former Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed also was due to appear before Marlow.



Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Alec Baldwin Asked Judge To ‘Waive A Personal Appearance’ In Court

“I understand that I am charged with the following offense or offenses under the law of the State of New Mexico: Involuntary Manslaughter (Section 30-2-3(B), NMSA 1978) in two alternatives,” Alec Baldwin said in a filing Thursday in Santa Fe County. “I understand that I am entitled to personally appear before the Court at every stage of the criminal proceedings,” he adds. “After reading and understanding the above, I request that the Court permit me to waive a personal appearance in court for the following proceedings: All Status Conferences.”

Judge Sommer quickly granted the request. It likely had as much to do with Alec Baldwin and his NYC-based Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan attorneys trying to dim the media spotlight on the case as it did with the content of the session itself.

For a hearing originally scheduled to be on March 8, the process is very similar to when Baldwin, 64, officially entered a plea of not guilty on February 23. He waived his right to appear virtually at the very first hearing in the high-profile matter on February 24. Reed did not waive her right to appear and was present on-screen with her lawyer Jason Bowles, the judge, and D.A. Mary Carmack-Altwies at that February 24 gathering, Deadline reports.

Former ‘Rust’ Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Has Not Entered Plea

Reed, who is looking at up to 18 months behind bars and various fines like Baldwin if found guilty, has not officially entered a plea yet. Reed did expect to be present at Thursday’s remote hearing.

There was a public release of an FBI-assisted investigation by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office last November. Baldwin and Reed pick up charges of two counts of involuntary manslaughter on January 31. It was over the October 21, 2021, slaying of Hutchins at Bonanza Creek Ranch. Director Joel Souza’s injuries came from the 1880s prop gun that star/producer Baldwin was holding.

Meanwhile, Baldwin has been sued by three Rust crew members. They claim that they are suffering from PTSD and anxiety issues.