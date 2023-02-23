Alec Baldwin Pleads Not Guilty in ‘Rust’ Shooting Manslaughter Case

Alec Baldwin has pled “not guilty” to the charges brought against him following the Rust shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin submitted his plea on Thursday, Feb. 23, one day before his scheduled arraignment, according to TMZ.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

The court has released him under the strict rules that he does not possess a gun or drink alcohol. The judge also said that he cannot talk to a possible witness unless he is doing so while filming Rust.

Because he entered his plea, Alec Baldwin will no longer sit in court tomorrow.

Alec Baldwin is currently facing two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Both come with up to 18 months behind bars.

Originally, Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies added a firearm enhancement, which would have added a minimum of 5 extra years in prison if he was found guilty. However, the actor’s attorney filed a motion to dismiss the enhancement after learning that the statute did not go into effect until seven months after the shooting.

“Application of the current version of the statute would be unconstitutionally retroactive,” attorney Luke Nikas wrote on February 10th. “And the government has no legitimate basis to charge Mr. Baldwin under the version of the statute that existed at the time of the accident.”

Carmack-Altwies ultimately dropped the firearm enhancement against Baldwin and former Rust set armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who is also facing two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Alec Baldwin Set to Resume ‘Rust’ Production this Spring

Meanwhile, Alec Baldwin will resume his role as a Rust actor and executive producer this spring when production resumes.

On Feb. 14, The Hollywood Reporter wrote that the western will pick back up about one and a half years after the fatal accident. Joining the crew in Hutchins’ place as the cinematographer will be Bianca Cline, who has worked on series such as American Horror Story.

A documentary following Hutchins’ life will also film in tandem with Rust. The film crew, which includes director Rachel Mason and producer Julee Metz, will get footage from the set where Hutchins lost her life. The project has the “full support” of the Rust team, according to the publication.

“Both Mason and Metz were close friends with Halyna,” a Rust spokesperson said in a statement. “And they look forward to working with the production to honor their friend and show the brilliance and depth of Halyna’s talent while conveying what her loss has meant to her friends, colleagues, and the entire film industry.”

Hutchins’ husband, Matthew Hutchins, will serve as an executive producer on both the documentary and the original film.