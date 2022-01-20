Alec Baldwin Reportedly Faces Lawsuit by Family of Marine

Alec Baldwin, fresh off production scandal involving a gun that discharged and killed a coworker on set, now faces a lawsuit from the family of a Marine killed in Afghanistan. The family of the Marine, who died last summer in a suicide bombing overseas, claims that Baldwin defamed them.

The suit alleges that Baldwin accused the family of being “insurrectionists.” Why? Because the Marine’s sister was in Washington, D.C., during the January 6 incidents last year.

What Does the Lawsuit Allege?

The lawsuit says that Baldwin made “false, outrageous, defamatory, irresponsible, and vindictive comments.” These comments “caused, and continue to cause, severe emotional distress” for the Plaintiff. The suit, filed by the Marine’s sisters Roice and Cheyenne McCollum, as well as his widow Jiennah McCollum, alleges that Baldwin specifically targeted the family to his 2.4 million Instagram followers.

Interestingly enough, Baldwin actually donated $5,000 to the Marine’s widow and newborn daughter as a tribute following the news of his death. Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, 20, died with 13 other American soldiers during the Taliban attack of the Kabul airport on August 26 of last year. The attack came as President Biden withdrew forces from Afghanistan.

As for the lawsuit, problems began when Roice McCollum posted a picture on social media. She posted on January 3 of this year. She was reminiscing about the prior year’s “riot” in Washington. Baldwin took notice of the post and commented.

“Are you the same woman that I sent the [money] to for your sister’s husband who was killed during the Afghanistan exit?” Baldwin asked publicly.

Baldwin then allegedly privately messaged McCollum, accusing her of being an “insurrectionist” and telling her to “own it.”

“When I sent the [money] for your late brother, out of real respect for his service to this country, I didn’t know you were a January 6th rioter,” Baldwin messaged Roice McCollum, the lawsuit said.

According to the suit, McCollum replied privately. “Protesting is perfectly legal in the country and I’ve already had my sit down with the FBI. Thanks, have a nice day!” McCollum says she attended the protest in a peaceful, law-abiding manner consistent with the laws of the country.

Baldwin Allegedly Decided to Repost McCollum’s Photo

The lawsuit alleges that Baldwin then messaged back, “I reposted your photo. Good luck.” He then posted McCollum’s personal photo to his Instagram account and began lamenting the situation to his followers. Baldwin also said that the notion of peaceful protesting that day was “bullshit.”

He informed his followers that he had donated money to the family after the Marine’s death.

McCollum says that Baldwin’s followers immediately got “hostile, aggressive, and hateful” within minutes of the repost. One social media user told her to “get raped and die.” Furthermore, Baldwin allegedly continued engaging with his followers, “fueling the firestorm of hatred that he started,” according to the lawsuit.

Baldwin’s lawyers have not responded to the allegations. The suit seeks $25 million in damages.