Alec Baldwin Scores Major ‘Rust’ Case Win After Gun Enhancement Charges Dropped

Less than two weeks after Alec Baldwin’s attorney claimed he was facing bogus gun enhancement charges in the Rust shooting accident, the actor scored a major win as the charges were officially dropped.

According to TMZ, the Santa Fe County D.A. office dropped the charge, which means that Baldwin may not spend any time in jail if convicted of involuntary manslaughter. The charges first surfaced last month, nearly a year and a half after the gun that Baldwin was holding on the Rust set discharged, resulting in the death of the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins.

In response to the weapons charge, Alec Baldwin’s attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the charge by claiming the prosecution committed an “elementary legal error when it came to filing the charge. The firearm enhancement statute becoming enacted seven months after the fatal shooting.

“Application of the current version of the statute would be unconstitutionally retroactive,” Baldwin’s attorney, Luke Nikas, stated in February 10th court documents. “And the government has no legitimate basis to charge Mr. Baldwin under the version of the statute that existed at the time of the accident.”

Along with Alec Baldwin, the D.A. also dropped the gun enhancement charge against former Rust set armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. Both Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed have involuntary manslaughter charges against them.

After officially charging the two, the D.A. issued a statement. “This reckless deviation from known standards and practice and protocol directly caused the fatal shooting,” the statement reads. “Baldwin acted with willful disregard of the safety of others and in a manner which endangered other people.”

Alec Baldwin was also accused of contributing to or failing to mitigate or address multiple significant safety violations.

Alec Baldwin Resumes Filming ‘Rust’ And a New Documentary About Halyna Hutchins Is In the Works

The Hollywood Reporter reported last week that Alec Baldwin has officially returned to filming Rust with the full support of the production and Halyna Hutchins’ widower Matthew Hutchins, who is serving as an executive producer for the film. Bianca Cline will be the film’s new cinematographer.

Along with Rust resuming production, a documentary about Hutchins’ life is in the works. The documentary will include her work on the Rust set. Rachel Mason will direct the film while Julie Metz will be a producer. Hutchins’ widower Matthew is also going to be an executive producer for the project.

Rust Movie Productions announced the documentary. “Both Mason and Metz were close friends with Halyna, and they look forward to working with the production to honor their friend and show the brilliance and depth of Halyna’s talent while conveying what her loss has meant to her friends, colleagues, and the entire film industry.”