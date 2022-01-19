Alec Baldwin Speaks on Finding ‘Silence’ in Emotional Message

American actor Alec Baldwin is in the feels these days after turning in his cellphone to investigators. He’s taking time to meet with different spiritual leaders as he continues to seek guidance after recent events.

Baldwin shared a faith-forward post on his Instagram page in the days following him surrendering his cellphone to authorities.

The Instagram post features an image of light reflecting on the marble countertop of his bathroom revealing a rainbow. The 63-year-old Hollywood actor included a lengthy caption beginning with, “The rainbow in my bathroom.”

“My favorite part of the day is early in the morning when I get up before anyone else and the house is totally silent. I spend that time with God, and I find that the silence strengthens me and helps me get focused for the day. I spend some time just sitting and enjoying it,” he wrote.

Baldwin continues saying, “Our world today is very noisy, busy, and at times very stressful. When you feel stressed or frustrated, go somewhere that is silent and just enjoy it for a few minutes; I believe you will find that your soul begins to calm down. Inner peace and quiet are vital for hearing from God or sensing the direction He wants us to take.”

Finally, Baldwin ends by explaining that “outer silence” will allow you to “hear the still, small voice of God.”

Alec Baldwin Seeks Spiritual Advice

The actor was involved in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his latest film, Rust. Baldwin was holding the revolver on set when it suddenly dispersed live rounds that killed Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.

In the weeks following the tragic event, Baldwin is turning towards spirituality to help guide him through this difficult time. Baldwin admitted to speaking with various spiritual and philosophical leaders in order to help him manage his negative thinking in an Instagram post. In fact, he announced working to rid himself of negative thoughts as his 2022 New Year’s resolution.

The Rust shooting investigation continues with the latest development being the surrender of Baldwin’s cellphone. Alec Baldwin gave his phone over to the Suffolk County authorities in accordance with the Santa Fe County Sherriff’s Office. Officials are still working to decide whether there are any criminal charges involved.

“Alec voluntarily provided his phone to the authorities this morning so they can finish their investigation,” Baldwin’s civil attorney, Aaron Dyer, told Fox News Digital.

He continued saying, “But this matter isn’t about his phone, and there are no answers on his phone. Alec did nothing wrong. It is clear that he was told it was a cold gun and was following instructions when this tragic accident occurred. The real question that needs to be answered is how live rounds got on the set in the first place.”