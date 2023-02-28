Alec Baldwin Sued by ‘Rust’ Crew Members Over Anxiety, PTSD From Shooting Death

Alec Baldwin and Rust‘s movie producers were sued on Monday by three crew members who say they suffer from anxiety and PTSD symptoms. These are as a result of the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

These crew members were in the church building at the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, N.M., when Baldwin’s gun fired. The bullets hit Hutchins and director Joel Souza. Baldwin has denied pulling the trigger. Prosecutors have charged Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly firing the weapon. It was pointed at Hutchins.

Lawsuit States Three Crew Members Were Near Alec Baldwin When Gun Was Fired

The plaintiffs in the latest suit are Ross Addiego, the dolly operator; Doran Curtin, the set costumer; and Reese Price, the key grip. The suit states all three were in close proximity to Baldwin when the gun was fired. They claim that they suffered “blast injuries” from the deafening sound of the shot.

The complaint states that Hutchins fell to the ground directly in front of Curtin. “She watched in shock as Hutchins grabbed at her abdomen,” the lawsuit states. “Plaintiff Curtin put her hands on Hutchins’ stomach, trying to find the source of Hutchins’ pain and figure out what was going on. Plaintiff Curtin gets ushered out of the church. Once outside, she collapsed from the effects of the blast and the shock of the shooting.”

The lawsuit alleges that producers cut corners and hired people who had been the subject of previous safety complaints, including David Halls, the first assistant director. The suit also faults producers for hiring armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed despite her lack of experience. They allegedly wanted a “quick and cheap production.”

Baldwin Also At Fault, Lawsuit States, For Not Paying Attention During Weapons Training

The lawsuit faults Baldwin for not paying attention during weapons training. Also, for failing to ensure that the gun was not loaded with a live bullet. Baldwin is found at fault for discharging the round. Baldwin’s representative declined to comment.

Halls has agreed to plead no contest to a misdemeanor count of discharging a dangerous weapon. Gutierrez Reed, like Baldwin, is facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter, which carries a maximum sentence of 18 months in prison, Variety reports.

The three plaintiffs join several other crew members who have filed suits in New Mexico and California. These include the script supervisor, set medic, and gaffer. In one of those suits, Baldwin’s lawyers filed a counterclaim alleging that four other people were at fault in the shooting, but he was not.

Last week, Rust Movie Productions agreed to pay $100,000 to settle a workplace safety citation from the New Mexico Occupational Health and Safety Bureau.