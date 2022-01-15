Alec Baldwin Turns Cell Phone Over to Authorities Amid ‘Rust’ Investigation

Alec Baldwin has had a rough go of it lately. A few weeks after the issuing of a search warrant, the actor turned his cell phone over to the authorities as part of the investigation into the ‘Rust’ accidental shooting.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the actor’s cell phone is now with the Suffolk County law enforcement authorities in New York. They plan to get the necessary information from the phone. Afterward, they will provide the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office with the evidence found. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office does not yet have physical possession of the data to be retrieved off the Baldwin phone. However, this is in process.

Baldwin’s civil attorney, Aaron Dyer, gave a statement to NBC News. “Alec voluntarily provided his phone to the authorities this morning so they can finish their investigation. But this matter isn’t about his phone, and there are no answers on his phone. Alec did nothing wrong.”

Dyer added that Alec Baldwin is not to blame for the death of Halyna Hutchins even though he held the weapon that killed her. “It is clear that he was told it was a cold gun and was following instructions when this tragic accident occurred. The real question that needs to be answered is how live rounds got on the set in the first place.”

Earlier in the week, Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office gave a statement to ET. In the statement, the sheriff’s office revealed they made many attempts to retrieve Baldwin’s phone, but without success.

Alec Baldwin: The ‘Rust’ Investigation Continues

The courts wanted to take hold of the Boss Baby actor’s emails, social media accounts, deleted content, text messages, internet history, access to cloud drives, contacts, phone numbers, addresses, call logs and more. So they pretty much wanted everything.

Detective Alexandria Hancock claims everything authorities requested from the actor was to help complete the investigation. When Hancock asked Alec Baldwin and his attorney to turn over his phone, they told her to get a warrant.

During the actor’s sit-down interview with Good Morning America, Baldwin discusses why he denied pulling the trigger for the prop gun after the ABC anchor pointed out that it wasn’t in the script for the trigger to be pulled.

“Well, the trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger,” said Baldwin. When the interviewer, George Stephanopoulos, asked if the trigger wasn’t pulled, Baldwin clarified. “No, no, no. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them, never.”

Alec Baldwin says he didn’t know how a real bullet got on set. “Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property.”