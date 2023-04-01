Alec Baldwin’s Assistant Director Sentenced After Pleading ‘No Contest’ in Rust Shooting

Rust’s assistant director David Halls has recieved his sentencing following his no contest plea in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer handed Halls six months of unsupervised probation and a $500 fine after he admitted to handing Alec Baldwin the weapon that fatally wounded Hutchins. According to his terms, he must complete a firearms safety course and prove completion within 60 days and serves 24 hours of community service.

Hall may not consume alcohol while on probation. He also cannot have any contact with potential witnesses or co-defendants in the ongoing trial involving Baldwin or Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. And he had to agree to testify truthfully in current or future trials and hearings associated with his case.

David Halls entered his no contest to negligent/unsafe handling plea on January 20. He learned his fate on Friday (March 31).

When Marlow initially accepted the plea, his attorney, Lisa Torraco, requested a deferred sentence arguing that Halls didn’t have control over Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed’s handling of the weapon on set.

The assistant director allegedly gave Baldwin the .45 revolver and told him that it was “cold,” or safe to use. His determination came after Gutierrez-Reed spun the cylinder to show him what was in the gun.

“In his mind, he was checking for dummy rounds or blanks,” she added. “He, like many others, is extremely traumatized.”

Torraco further stated that Halls is “rattled” and suffering from guilt. She then went on to explain that he went to court early to help the trials end and hopefully allow everyone affected the right to begin processing and moving forward.

Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed plead not guilty during their initial Rust hearings.

Sommer did not agree to the suspended sentence but did determine that jail time was not appropriate.

David Halls Initially Claimed He Did Not Hand Alec Baldwin the Gun Responsible for Cinemptagrapher’s Death

David Halls’ originally had a hearing scheduled for March 29.

During the investigation, Halls’ attorney said her client did not hand Baldwin the gun that day, even though search warrants confirmed otherwise.

“This idea my client grabbed the gun and handed it to Baldwin absolutely did not happen,” Torraco said in 2021 during an interview on The Story, according to Fox News.