Alec Baldwin’s Attorney Slams New Mexico Prosecutors Over ‘Basic Legal Error’ in ‘Rust’ Case

Days after the Santa Fe County D.A. office dropped the enhanced weapons charge in the Rust case, Alec Baldwin’s attorney speaks out about the recent development.

Fox News reports that Alec Baldwin’s attorney released a statement about how the D.A. office committed a “basic legal error” in applying the charge. This was due to the firearm enhancement statute becoming enacted seven months after the fatal shooting. If the charge would have stayed, Baldwin would have faced a mandatory minimum of five years in prison. He’s now facing a far less maximum term of 18 months.

In documents, Baldwin’s legal team stated that the defense team’s initial motion to dismiss the enhancement charge was “clearly correct” in legal arguments. “Instead, a spokesperson for the government immediately issued an extraordinary statement to the media characterizing the motion as an ‘attempt to distract’ from the case by Mr. Baldwin’s ‘fancy lawyers.’”

Special prosecutor Andrea Reeb further reached out to Alec Baldwin’s legal team through email. She admitted she was a “tad confused” by their motion and then requested that they withdraw it. “It does not correlate to how the process works here in New Mexico. Local counsel should have advised you of that issue,” she wrote.

Before threatening sanctions if the motion was not withdrawn, Reeb wrote, “This often happens when we are dealing with out-of-state attys and local counsel who don’t specialize in the criminal area.”

She also told the legal team to “review the law.”

Special Prosecutor in Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Case Backpedals & Agrees With the Actor’s Legal Team

Two hours after threatening Alec Baldwin’s legal team, Reeb backpedaled on her previous statements. “I 100 percent agree with your assessment on the issue,” she stated. “I will have our documents drafted to amend the criminal information to take off the firearm enhancement.”

Along with revealing the emails in the letter, Alec Baldwin’s team is also trying to get Reeb disqualified as a special prosecutor in the case. The team further argues there is a “conflict of interest” for her to also hold public office as well. She was notably hired to assist in the Rust case prior to being elected to the Mexico House of Representatives.

Along with Baldwin, Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was also charged with involuntary manslaughter for the death of the film’s cinematographer, Haylna Hutchins. The incident took place on the film’s set in October 2021. Baldwin allegedly pointed the gun at Hutchins assuming there weren’t any live bullets in it. Unfortunately, the gun actually did have live rounds in it. He accidentally kill Hutchins and wounded Rust director Joel Souza. Neither Baldwin nor Gutierrez-Reed will be charged for shooting Souza.

The production of Rust is resuming shooting. It will not have any working weapons and Baldwin will remain in the film as the lead actor and producer.