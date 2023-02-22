Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Celebrate 12th Anniversary of First Meeting Each Other Amid ‘Rust’ Lawsuit

Over the weekend, Alec Baldwin took to his Instagram to reflect on meeting his wife Hilaria 12 years ago with an adorable throwback snapshot.

In the heartfelt social media post, Baldwin declared, “February 18, 2011. A younger, fitter me met this woman who changed my life. Here we are at Cannes, and I carry her up the steps of the red carpet. (I can still carry her, but there might be a lot of puffing.)”

Alec then wrote in Spanish, “Te quiero, mi vida. Y gracias para nuestros niños.” Which means, “I love you my life. And thank you for our children.”

E! News reported that during the October 2013 premiere of his MSNBC talk show, Up Late With Alec Baldwin, the actor opened up about meeting Hilario for the first time. He told guest Bill de Blasio, “I remember during my lifetime I would meet women, and it was almost like God would say to me, ‘Now, this woman here is not the one you are going to end up with, but she is going to be a lot like this woman; look at this woman, study this woman. And when my wife showed up, he was like, ‘You recognize her now?’”

A little over a year after first meeting each other, the couple married in June 2012 at the Basilica of St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral in New York City. They welcomed their first daughter, Carmen, in August of that year.

Alec Baldwin Scores Major Win During the ‘Rust’ Involuntary Manslaughter Case

As previously reported, Alec Baldwin ended up scoring a major win in the Rust shooting case after the Santa Fe County D.A. dropped gun enhancement charges. The charges were announced over a year after Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the western film.

After receiving the gun enhancement charges, Baldwin’s attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the charge due to claims that the D.A. office made an “elementary legal error” with the charge. It was noted that this firearm enhancement statute wasn’t enacted until seven months after the Rust set’s fatal shooting.

“Application of the current version of the statute would be unconstitutionally retroactive,” Alec Baldwin’s attorney, Luke Nikas, disclosed in court documents. “And the government has no legitimate basis to charge Mr. Baldwin under the version of the statute that existed at the time of the accident.”

The D.A. then dropped the gun enhancement charge against former Rust set armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, as well. Along with the weapon charge, both Gutierrez-Reed and Baldwin have involuntary manslaughter charges. The D.A. office is also accusing Baldwin of contributing or failing to mitigate or address multiple significant safety violations on the film’s set.