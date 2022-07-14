Alex Murdaugh Charges Revealed Following His Wife and Son’s Death

A grand jury in Colleton County, South Carolina has indicted Alex Murdaugh for the 2021 murders of his wife and son.

According to a report from TMZ, the disgraced attorney was officially indicted on Wednesday. Prosecutors presented evidence convincing enough to place Murdaugh at the scene of the crime. He’s charged with two counts of murder.

Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, 52, and their youngest son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, were the victims. They were found shot to death on the family’s Moselle property the night of June 7, 2021. Alex Murdaugh placed the 911 call reporting the shooting. At the time, he said he had just returned home and discovered their bodies.

Murdaugh had been named a person of interest quite some time ago. But he was never formally charged for their deaths. However, months later, he was arrested and charged for attempting to stage his own death. Murdaugh inflicted a gunshot wound to his head. But he walked away with superficial injuries. Prosecutors claim he intended to end his life to have his surviving son collect a $10 million life insurance policy. But Murdaugh lived and faced the accusation of staging an elaborate scheme.

Additionally, Murdaugh has been hit with dozens of other charges related to financial crimes. Prosecutors have alleged Murdaugh used his legal practice to scam many people out of millions of dollars.

The Details Behind the Murdaugh Murders

Prior to the tragic deaths of his family members, Murdaugh had been a pillar of the South Carolina legal community. In the beginning, he denied involvement in their deaths, saying he had been visiting his mother at the time.

CNN reports that prosecutors presented evidence of blood splatter that placed Murdaugh at the scene of the crime. Prosecutors argued that the blood spatter indicated Murdaugh was in close contact with at least one of the victims when they were killed. The high velocity spatter is associated with the use of a powerful weapon. Lkely a rifle fired at close range.

Additionally, a phone belonging to Paul Murdaugh was recovered on his body. It contained video and audio of Alex Murdaugh talking with his wife close to the time she and Paul were killed.

Murdaugh has pled not guilty to all charges up to this point. He’s due to appear in court later this week. He’s expected to enter a plea deal. Currently, he’s being held in jail on a $7 million bond.

It had been previously reported that HBO planned on creating a new documentary diving into the details behind the Murdaugh murders. The producers hoped to use the documentary to help uncover the mysteries behind the gruesome deaths. The documentary has yet to be officially announced. But hopefully, those impacted by these heinous crimes can take comfort in today’s news.