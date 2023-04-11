‘American Idol’ Contestant Blows Judges Away With Cover of Carrie Underwood Classic

MaryBeth Byrd better cancel her summer plans because she has officially made it into the Top 24 on American Idol.

The Season 21 country music vocalist, who earned a trip to Hollywood with the SteelDrivers’ “If It Hadn’t Been for Love,” floored the judges again with a personal rendition of Carrie Underwood’s “Flat on the Floor.”

Byrd rocked a sparkly body dress and black knee-high boots while she sang the former Idol winner’s hit song. In previous performances, Byrd has taken a melodic approach to her singing: smooth vocals and a delicate sensibility. For this latest performance, though, she “went for it” by unleashing a rasp in her voice that the judges didn’t know she had available.

“It was a risk,” Byrd admitted of her bold Showstoppers Round performance, adding that she didn’t love how it turned out. “I felt like it wasn’t my best, vocally.”

“We love that you are competing in the world of country,” Luke Bryan told Byrd. “We think you are doing an amazing job. But it was a surprise to us because you’ve always been more of a smooth singer. Always push yourself, and don’t give up on going forward.”

Bryan then feigned bad news before telling Byrd she’d made it to the next round.

“I think in your journey, you’ll get there,” he added. “But, unfortunately, you’re gonna have to call the radio station and tell them [you’ve made it into the Top 24].”

Outside the judge’s meeting room, Byrd repaid the ‘favor’ to host Ryan Seacrest, who asked the singer if she’d made it.

“Did you get it?” Seacrest asked Byrd.

“No. I didn’t,” she replied, jokingly. “Just kidding, it was a yes!”

Carrie Underwood still drives the car she won on American Idol back from Season 4

Nearly 20 years ago when Underwood won the singing competition, she received a Ford Mustang as a prize. According to Underwood, she still drives that car today.

“I do still have the car that I won when I won American Idol,” Carrie shared. “So I have my blue Mustang. And every once in a while something will happen where I’ll have my car getting serviced or whatever, and I’ll get to drive that car.”

She said the car makes her feel nostalgic because she drove it around Nashville when she first moved to pursue a full-time music career.

“That was the car that I was driving around when I first moved to Tennessee,” she explained. “And I’m very, very glad I still have that car.”

And then according to Carrie, every time she drives it, she wonders why she doesn’t drive it more often.

“I’m always like, ‘Why don’t I just drive this more often?’ Just because it makes me feel good.”

American Idol airs on ABC Sunday and Monday nights.