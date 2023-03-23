‘American Idol’ Contestant Goes Viral Speaking Out About Katy Perry ‘Mom-Shaming’ Joke

American Idol contestant Sara Beth Liebe is speaking out after Katy Perry made her the subject of a humiliating mom-shaming joke.

The mother of three’s audition aired earlier this month, and once it hit the screen, Perry came under fire for “bullying” Liebe, who was visibly shaken and nervous.

At one point, Liebe revealed she is 25, which surprised the judges because they thought she looked much younger. Katy Perry then stood up and dramatically acted as though she was going to faint atop the judges’ table.

“If Katy lays on the table, I think I’m going to pass out,” Liebe said through nervous giggles.

“Honey, you’ve been laying on the table too much,” Perry curtly replied, taking aim at the fact that Liebe had three children at 25.

American Idol fans were instantly up in arms about the joke and Katy Perry’s general attitude toward Sara Beth Liebe. After sorting through the backlash, Liebe recorded a TikTok video and shared her own thoughts on the matter.

@sarabethliebe

“While I was on the show, there was a joke that was made that’s gotten a lot of attention, and I’ve gotten a lot of people reaching out to me asking how I’m feeling,” she explained in the video.

‘American Idol’ Singer Thanks Fans for Supporting Her Following Katy Perry’s ‘Embarrassing’ Joke

Liebe briefly shared that Perry’s comment “wasn’t super kind.” And she didn’t have much to say about how it made her feel because “it’s pretty self-explanatory.” But she wanted to take a moment to thank everyone for going to her defense.

“It was embarrassing to have that on TV, and it was hurtful and that’s that,” she said. “But I did want to take this opportunity to just say that I think that women supporting and uplifting other women is so cool. And I think that mom shaming is super lame and I think that it’s hard enough to be a mom. And it’s hard enough to be a woman.”

“I wanted to take this opportunity to say I see all of the young moms and just moms in general who have commented on all of the videos and posts and everything. I see you,” she added. “And I hear you and I am grateful for you, and you’re worthy.

“Keep loving your babies,” Liebe continued. “Nobody deserves to feel crappy about that. Bottom line, I don’t think that there’s anything more to it. I think if you’re a good mama and you love your babies, that’s all that really matters and other comments don’t feel necessary.”

Sara Beth Liebe did make it to Hollywood, and she got there with a vote from Katy Perry. The series is still airing its audition clips, so it is unknown if Liebe made it past the infamous cattle call.