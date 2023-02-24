‘American Idol’ Contestant ‘Traumatized’ by Katy Perry Comment: ‘She’s in My Nightmares’

American Idol contestant Adriel Carrion is still reeling from the quick rejection judge Katy Perry handed to him during his high-stakes Hollywood week.

the Season 19 singer recently posted a clip on TikTok that shows what he deems one of his most traumatizing experiences. In it, Carrion and fellow contestant Anthony Guzman are all smiles and ready to wow the judges with their joint rendition of Harry Styles’ Watermelon Sugar. And Perry torpedoes their performance before it even begins.

Guzman cleverly announces their song choice by saying ” We’re gonna do something sweet for you.” But before Guzman even gets his whole introduction out, Perry jumps in and says, “not Watermelon Sugar.”

The camera pans to the singers, and both their faces go from excited to horrified in a split second. Guzman looks Carrion and say’s “Let’s go.”

The video jumps to the current day, and Carrion cries, “it’s the way that it’s been three years, and I’m still traumatized by this moment.” He then admits that Katy Perry is in his “nightmares.”

The ‘American Idol’ Performer Admits Katy Perry is Sweet

In the comments, some people said they would’ve been traumatized for life if that happened to him, but Carrion came to her defense and shared that she was “so sweet” after her initial outburst.

Dozens of his followers jumped on the young singer with even more venom than Perry did, though. They all wanted to know why he’d pick that song and said they agreed with her reaction.

“She’s so real for that tho I support her,” one person wrote.

“I don’t usually feel likeminded with Katy Perry,” someone added. “But I think we’ve all been traumatized by that song.”

A few more people asked, “Why would you pick Watermelon Sugar,” and some who watched that episode shared that everyone had the same four songs to choose from. Most of them went with the Harry Styles hit.

In a follow-up video, Carrion revealed that he actually felt pushed to greatness by her comment, however.

The second clip shows that the aspiring performer pulled himself together after the initial hit and he and Guzman sang an absolutely amazing version of the song that actually made Katy Perry stand on her feet and admit that she may have been wrong.

“I was crushed, but it just made me wanna prove them wrong,” he captioned. ” That’s why I make those psycho faces. KATY WAS SO SWEET.”

Both Anthony Guzman and Adriel Carrion were eliminated before the top 20.