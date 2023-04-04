‘American Idol’ Contestant Who Was ‘Mom Shamed’ by Katy Perry Abruptly Quits

Sara Beth Liebe, the American Idol contestant who made headlines after Katy Perry “mom-shamed” her mid-audition has decided to leave the competition.

The 25-year-old walked away from the show on her own accord during the installment that aired on Sunday, April 2. After taking the stage to sing Roxanne by The Police, she announced her decision.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

“This opportunity is really rad but this is actually going to be my last performance ’cause my heart’s at home,” she said. “So I’m gonna get home to my babies. They kinda need me,” Liebe said following her performance.

The mother of three then rushed away as Perry and her fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan sat in shock.

The judges ultimately convinced a producer to get Sara Beth back on stage to talk about her choice to leave American Idol, but her mind was already set.

“Life is scary,” Perry pleaded. “I also know that it’s easier to walk away than to be rejected, but then I also know that you lose out on your fullest potential. I know that you love your family for your kids — I know that as a mother. But remember, self-love is just as big as motherly love. Don’t leave the competition.”

Sara Beth paused but only responded with “thank you” before walking away once again. Backstage, the singer admitted to a producer that she was certain she wouldn’t win the season, so it wasn’t worth staying when she had kids back home.

‘American Idol’ Contestant was ‘Humbled’ by Katy Perry’s Kind Words

Had Sara Beth stayed, she would have moved on to the next round, according to the judges.

“You’ve opened a door you never thought you would open,” Perry said to her before Sara Beth left. “And you got a yes. You may get another yes in the future. Do not give up.”

Sara Beth wasn’t changing her mind. But she was touched by Perry’s words.

“I’m really humbled and grateful and Katy had some really nice things to say,” Sara Beth told the cameras. “If my kids were a little older… I understand how big of an opportunity this is, but I still kinda wanna go home.”

Sara Beth Liebe started her American Idol stint on less than pleasant terms, however. And it’s unclear if that awkwardness factored into her decision to leave.

During her initial audition, she proved to be intensely nervous, which made Katy Perry irritated. And at one point, the Fireworks singer made a salty joke about the fact that Sara Beth had three children when she was just 25.

When the contestant shared her age, all of the judges acted shocked because they believed she looked much younger. Katy Perry stood up and acted as though she was going to faint on the table.

Sara Beth said she was going to “pass out” if Perry lied on the table.

“Honey, you’ve been laying on the table too much,” Perry snapped back.