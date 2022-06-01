‘American Idol’ Contestant’s Sister Drowns in Tennessee Lake: Report

Drake McCain Taylor, who had a brief stint on “American Idol” in 2019, is grieving after his younger sister was found dead at Watts Bar Lake, Tennessee.

Authorities identified the young woman as Madison Taylor. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, rescuers pulled her body from the lake early on Tuesday. Officers were called to the scene after the 19-year-old went into the water for a swim and never came back up.

According to reports, several local teams consisting of trained divers began their search of Watts Bar Lake around 6:30 p.m. on Memorial Day. After divers located Taylor’s body, first responders took her to the Rhea County Medical Examiner’s Office. Her body was recovered just after midnight.

The former “American Idol” star later confirmed the tragedy on social media. “My beautiful baby sister! Bubba misses you so much my heart can’t take it. Y’all please just pray for our family right now and respect our privacy. GOD BLESS,” he wrote in a heartwrenching post via Facebook.

American Idol alum mourns the loss of his younger sister

The former “Idol” contestant also shared a series of photos of his sister on Instagram and a beautiful tribute.

“I don’t know why GOD took you yet but I know you are in a better place smiling down on us,” he began. “You inspired me and so many other people, and overall had the best heart there ever was. We will never forget you, the memories, or that beautiful contagious smile. I love you so much, forever and always Bean. Until we meet again my precious baby sis!”

After the tragedy, friends of the Taylor family also created a GoFundMe account to help her family pay for funeral expenses. The fund has raised over $11,000 from over 160 donations in just seven hours. Many of Drake’s fans have also sent their condolences to his family via Instagram.

“I’m so sorry for your loss… I’m praying for you and your family,” one saddened fan wrote. “Drake, I’m so sorry. My heart breaks for you and your family. Keeping you all in my prayers and sending love your way,” someone else commented. “Prayers for you and your family,” another Instagram user wrote. “She is looking over you from Heaven.”

Drake performed in the singing competition in 2019. Beyond being a gifted singer, he is also the eldest of 10 children. He recorded Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You” for his audition tape and held a private Nashville audition. He made it to the Top 40 round before being cut.