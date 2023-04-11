‘American Idol’ Host Katy Perry Accused of ‘Psychological Warfare’ Against Contestants

Katy Perry can’t seem to stay out of trouble on American Idol this season. The competition has only just ended its infamous Hollywood Week, and the longtime judge has made headlines twice—once for “shaming” a mother of three and now for using “psychological warfare” against contestants.

The latter of the two irked fans during the Sunday, April 9, installment. After several singers emotionally pushed themselves through the first night of the Showstopper round, Perry made it seem like some successful contenders were not going to advance to the Top 24, which proved to be a cruel joke for some.

One example came when Nutsa Buzaladze sat before the judges, and Perry said in a regretful tone, “We have really appreciated you being in this competition. Thank you for everything you brought …and we did not put you in the Top 24.”

“You put yourself in that Top 24. Nutsa, you put yourself in that Top 24 with your spectacular talent,” she added joyfully.

Katy Perry pulled the stunt on Zachariah Smith as well. After stunning the audience with an absolutely flawless and energetic performance of Queen’s Don’t Stop Me Now, Perry told him he was leaving LA.

“You may not go home to flip burgers. But you will be going home,” she said to a stoic but heartbroken Smith.” … to pack a new bag to come back to the Top 24!”

Perry kept with the hijinks as she and the other judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, continued to reveal who would go further on the show.

‘American Idol’ Fans Call Katy Perry a ‘Mean Girl’

But while Perry seemed to get a kick out of the split-second heart drops, fans weren’t as amused, so they called her out on social media.

“Turned on American Idol for shits and giggles tonight. Why does Katy Perry commit psychological warfare every time she delivers the ‘you made it through’ news?” someone asked.

“I’m so uncomfortable when she does that,” another stressed. “I can just see their hearts jump out of their chests!!”

“Talk about punching down. She’s such a mean girl,” wrote a fan. “Why do they have her on this show?”

The backlash comes less than a week after Sarah Beth Liebe voluntarily walked away from the competition claiming that she needed to get back to her three children. While the singer has maintained her reason for leaving, she was the butt of a cold joke during the audition round that had fans reeling. And some wonder if that joke was actually behind the exit.

After revealing how many children she has, and then later telling the judges her age, Perry stood and pretended to faint on the table, and Liebe said she would “pass out” if Perry lied on the table.

“Honey, you’ve been laying on the table too much,” Perry responded.