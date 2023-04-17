‘American Idol’ Judge Lionel Richie Opens Up About Upcoming Performance at King Charles’ Coronation

Following the news that he and fellow American Idol judge Katy Perry will be performing at King Charles III’s coronation next month, Lionel Richie stated it is an honor to perform at the upcoming historic event.

While speaking to PEOPLE at the Breakthrough Awards at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles this weekend, Richie revealed his excitement about his coronation performance.

“I mean, you don’t get in the business and say, ‘You know what? I’ll be at the King’s coronation,’” the American Idol judge explained. “You know, that just never comes up. [It’s] A, a surprise. B, what an honor. And C, the fact of all the names that are out there that he could have had for this, he called my name.”

Lionel Richie also stated that he has known King Charles for a long time and does celebrate the monarch stepping into his new role. “He’s been in that prince role for a long time,” he continued. “But I’m anxious to see what he’s going to now change as far as his reign. And so I know him as a wonderful person.”

In regards to what he’s most excited about the coronation, Richie declared he wants the pomp and circumstance. “Nothing’s going to be like this. This is the grandiose of grandiose right here.”

Richie was the first global ambassador of The Prince’s Trust Charity. He also stated the coronation concert is a “once-in-a-lifetime” event. To him, it is also an honor as well as a celebration.

The Concert For King Charles’ Coronation Will ‘Celebrate a New Chapter’ in the UK’s History

In a statement along with the performers’ announcement, BBC revealed that the concert for King Charles’ coronation will celebrate a “new chapter” in the UK’s history. It will also have themes of love, respect, and optimism as well as celebrate the four nations, their communities, and the Commonwealth.

The coronation will take place on May 6th at Westminster Abbey. During the ceremony, Charles will be crowned king while his wife, Camilla, will be crowned queen consort. Besides Richie and Perry, others performing at the event are Andrea Bocelli, Take That, Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings, and Alexis Ffrench. The event organizers stated other performers will be announced soon.

BBC Studios Production is organizing the upcoming coronation concert. It will be broadcast from the grounds of Windsor Castle in front of 20,000 attendees. Among those attending the event include the public and select guests.

BBC also stated that the event will feature a “broad mix” of music that spans from pop to classical. There will also be spoken word and dance performances that reflect the artisan culture of the UK and the wider Commonwealth.