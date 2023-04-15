‘American Idol’ Judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie to Perform at King Charles’ Historic Coronation

With King Charles III’s coronation set to take place on May 6th, the organizers have tapped American Idol judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie to perform during the historic event.

According to BBC, the American Idol judges will take the event’s stage, which will be on the grounds of Windsor Castle with an audience of over 20,000 people. Along with Perry and Richie, others performing will be Italian operate singer, Andrea Bocelli, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings, and Take That. BBC also reports that more artists will be performing during the concert.

“The concert will celebrate a new chapter in the nation’s history,” BBC revealed in a statement. “With themes of love, respect, and optimism, celebrating the four nations, their communities, and the Commonwealth.”

Perry, who was previously appointed to the British Asian Trust by King Charles in 2020, says she is excited to perform at the upcoming event. She states her performance helps “to shine a further light” on the trust’s children’s protection fund. This fund notably raises money for various initiatives, including finding solutions to child trafficking.

Richie was the first global ambassador of The Prince’s Trust Charity. He describes the coronation concert as a “once-in-a-lifetime” event. The fellow American Idol judge also said the event is an honor and celebration as well.

Although the coronation event organizers finally have the event’s concert lined up, there have allegedly been some issues with scheduling performers. Fox News reports that multiple performers have declined to perform at the event. This includes Harry Styles, Elton John, the Spice Girls, Adele, and Ed Sheeran.

‘The King’ Author Speaks Out About Multiple Artists Rejecting King Charles’ Coronation Performance

Christopher Andersen, the author behind The King, told Fox News Digital that performers like Bocelli, who performed at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee just months before her passing in 2022, will likely be invited to perform at King Charles’ coronation concert.

“People are reading way too much into what really amounts to scheduling conflicts,” Andersen told the media outlet about the multiple artists declining invitations to perform at the event. “It’s highly doubtful that anyone would turn down the invitation to perform at the coronation. It’s a singular moment in history, and, frankly, just too massive a gig.”

Royal experts also claim that King Charles is not being “snubbed” by the artists. They point out that many of the performers who have rejected coronation performance invitations already have prior commitments. Fox News notes that Harry Styles is currently on a world tour and Ed Sheeran is going on the North American leg of his world tour.

Along with King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla will also be crowned during the coronation ceremony. The Royal family’s website notes the ceremony will reflect the monarch’s role today and look toward the future.