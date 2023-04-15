‘American Idol’ Legend Simon Cowell Says He Wants to Be a Dad Again at 63

Although he welcomed his first son Eric when he was 53 years old, a decade later, American Idol legend Simon Cowell is ready to welcome another child into his family.

While speaking to The Sun this week, Cowell admitted that he has thought about having another child with his longtime fiancée Lauren Silverman. “Just two days ago I was thinking, ‘It would be nice to have another,’” the Britain’s Got Talent judge stated. “Being a dad is the best thing that’s ever happened to me. I love every second I spend with [Eric]. So then I’m thinking the next step is he’s going to be a teenager.”

Simon Cowell also reminisced about Eric’s younger childhood years. “I had such an amazing experience all through those years, and I was thinking about it probably because of that,” Cowell continued. He noted that while Eric has a lot of friends and they do a lot of things together as a family, he’s not sure if his son is happy being the only child.

“But you never know with kids if they’re happy being on their own or how would he feel if there was another one?” Cowell then said. “So look, will it happen? I don’t know. But I would love another kid. I really like being a dad.”

However, Simon did admit that due to his age, he needs to work out to keep up with Eric. “I am 64 this year, and Eric’s nine … and when I’m playing football with him, my God, I have to get fit just to play with him. His energy is off the chart, it really, really is.”

Simon Cowell Says His 2020 Back Injury Was ‘One of the Best Things’ That’s Ever Happened to Him

Meanwhile, Simon Cowell spoke about his 2020 broken back incident. He declared that the accident is actually was the “best thing” to ever happen to him.

“I didn’t realize really how unfit I was until I had to start doing all the exercises,” he shared. “But I feel better today than I did three years ago when it happened.”

Simon Cowell also addressed the tabloids criticizing him for the “multiple procedures” on his face. He can’t help but think the claims are hysterical. “I mean it just makes me laugh. I haven’t had a facelift or anything. So when I hear about this stuff honestly, it does make me laugh.”

Although critics have reported on the procedures he’s had done, Cowell says he hasn’t really looked into the claims. He went on to add, “I don’t google myself so I genuinely don’t have a clue what everyone is saying about me until we do things like BGT.”