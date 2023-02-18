‘American Idol’: Luke Bryan Tears Up During Auditions When Singer Tributes Late Dad

The auditions for American Idol Season 21 are already in the bag, and while they won’t start airing until the new competition kicks off this Sunday, one is already making headlines for bringing judge Luke Bryan to tears.

ET grabbed an exclusive video of the audition, which shows a young Hawaiian resident named Iam Tongi’s heartbreaking rendition of James Blunt’s Monsters.Tongi chose the song as a tribute to his father, who died only a few short months earlier.

As the singer explained before moving into the lyrics, his father was the person who introduced him to music. So, the 2019 single was the perfect way to honor his impact and memory.

Iam Tong American Idol Audition (Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images)

With an acoustic guitar, Tongi soulfully sang the words, which tell the story of a man saying goodbye to his father on his deathbed. According to the publication, Blunt penned the song for his own father, who was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney disease.

Luke Bryan was instantly moved by Tongi’s emotions and talents and wiped tears from his eyes while his fellow judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie watched with somber faces.

“Young man, you take this into the world and you’re going to fracture some souls,” Richie said when Tongi finished. “Your dad is very proud.”

Luke Bryan Shares a Similarly Heartbreaking Story

While Luke Bryan doesn’t speak in the clip, he is no stranger to heartbreak. The country music star has lost several close family members, including his only siblings, his brother, Chris, and sister, Kelly.

Chris died in a car accident when Luke was only 19. Similar to Tongi’s story, Chris had been Luke’s biggest supporter as he pursued a career. But when Chris died, Luke wasn’t able to immediately channel his emotions into his music.

“When Chris passed away, it was devastating because no one was more fired up about me going to Nashville than him,” he shared during a 2021 interview on the Today Show.

Luke Bryan was just about to move to Nashville when his brother died, but the grief caused him to postpone. Instead, he stayed home and went to college while working at his dad’s peanut processing plant.

Luke’s father eventually convinced him to revisit his passions, and the rest is history.

Watch Iam Tongi’s full audition when American Idol returns to ABC on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.