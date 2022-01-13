‘American Idol’ May Bring Back Several Alums To Replace Bobby Bones

Bobby Bones is irreplaceable. So American Idol won’t even attempt to find someone to fill his shoes.

Instead, showrunner Megan Michaels Wolflick plans to call on the show’s famous former contestants for some help.

“There’s not anyone to replace Bobby per se,” Wolflick told Deadline. “But this year we will be leaning into our amazing American Idol universe alum to help our current Idols along the way in different stages of the competition. Lots of those familiar faces America has grown to love will be seen throughout the season. And we’re really excited to give back.”

Though Wolflick didn’t reveal who would return to the series as a guest mentor, we can guess that a lot of singers would be happy to help. After all, American Idol did make them famous.

Some of the possible mentors include Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, and Adam Lambert.

Why is Bobby Bones Leaving ‘American Idol’?

Earlier this year, Bobby Bones—an American Idol in-house mentor—announced that he was retiring from the ABC series due to a conflict with another show.

Bones joined the series as a guest mentor during season 16. And the following year, he was promoted to a full-time spot.

“Some of you noticed I’m not in the Idol promos this season,” he wrote in a now-expired Instagram post. “My contract [with] my new network won’t let me do another show right now. Love Idol, btw. Was a great 4 years.”

The post also noted that the talk show host had been spending time in Costa Rica—and he was there to film whatever stole him from American Idol.

Because Bones has yet to share the name of that show, fans have been doing some online detective work. And a Twitter user named Darrell Hughes thinks he’s figured out where Bones is going next.

“I believe Bobby Bones is on the new CBS celebrity #Survivor like show #BeyondTheEdge,” he posted. ” It filmed in Panama in Sept/Oct, premieres Spring 2022, Bobby no longer on ABC’s American Idol, hosting CBS NYE, he was in [Costa] Rica which is next to Panama but won’t say why he was there.

Bones is most famous for hosting The Bobby Bones Show, which is a nationally syndicated radio program. But he is also a successful producer and actor who has appeared on Bandslam and the podcast Make it up as we Go.

And Idol wasn’t his first time starring on a hit contest series. Back in 2019, he won season 27 of Dancing with the Stars along with partner Sharna Burgess.