‘American Idol’ Mystery Contestant Who Dropped Out of Top 26 Revealed

Just after Ryan Seacrest announced one of the Top 26 contestants of American Idol Season 21 dropped out, new information about the singer was quickly revealed.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Ryan Seacrest made the official announcement that a contestant decided to leave the competition after making it in the Top 26. The host then announced the return of 16-year-old contestant Paige Anne. “Now recently, one of the top 26 decided to bow out of the competition so we turned to the judges’ first alternate,” he stated.

The American Idol contestant who left the show is Beckett McDowell. He is the son of actor, Malcolm McDowell, and Kelley Kuhr. Beckett confirmed on his Instagram Story that he was the contestant to bow out of the competition early.

“To all of you wondering, yes I was on [American Idol] and I made the top 26,” he shared in the Story with a snapshot of him holding his golden Idol ticket. Although he refused to share why he left the show, he stated that it was his choice to do so. “I am forever grateful to my American Idol family and I will always look back at the experience with the utmost gratitude and fondness.”

Beckett went on to encourage his followers to vote for his fellow American Idol contestants as they continue on their Idol journey. “Please go vote for my friends now as they continue on in the competition,” he added.

Three ‘American Idol’ Contestants Have Left the Competition During Season 21

Beckett McDowell is notably the third contestant to leave on their own during Season 21 of American Idol. The first contestant, Sarah Beth Liebe, left the competition after she admitted to being embarrassed over a joke judge Katy Perry made during her audition. She described the joke about “mom-shaming.”

“This opportunity is really rad but this is actually going to be my last performance ’cause my heart’s at home,” Liebe announced after her final performance. “So I’m gonna get home to my babies. They kinda need me.”

Katy Perry attempted to convince Liebe to stay. “Life is scary. I also know that it’s easier to walk away than to be rejected,” Perry said. “But then I also know that you lose out on your fullest potential. I know that you love your family for your kids — I know that as a mother. But remember, self-love is just as big as motherly love. Don’t leave the competition.”

However, Perry’s pleas didn’t convince Liebe to say and she walked away. Following Liebe’s departure, Kaya Stewart, the daughter of Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart, decided to leave the show as well. Stewart, who was supposed to perform a duet with fellow contestant Fire Wilmore, revealed that she was sick.

“I have been trying to push myself and keep going,” she told the Idol judges. “During this performance, I got to work with Fire and it was such a great experience. She’s so talented, so incredible and we bonded so much, but I realized I wasn’t able to give 100 percent.”