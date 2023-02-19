‘American Idol’ Season 21 Premieres Tonight: How, When to Watch

With American Idol season 21 set to premiere this evening (February 19th), here is where the home audience can how and when to watch.

According to Billboard, American Idol season 21 will be airing on Sundays starting at 8 p.m. on ABC. The new season will also be streaming live on the network’s website and mobile app. Those who miss an episode on Sundays can watch them on Mondays through Hulu’s streaming platform. Other ways to watch the show include Fubo, DirectTV Stream, YouTube TV, Verizon Fits, and Vidgo.

As previously reported, this season’s Vegas theme features American Idol judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie making their Las Vegas arrival with the show’s long-time host Ryan Seacrest. As Perry walks by a golden neon sign that reads, “Sin City” changes into “Sing City.” Meanwhile, Richie is seen running his fingers over the keys of a piano and Bryan pops Champagne. Seacrest then rolls a pair of dice.

Also in a separate promo, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan discussed how Ryan Seacrest has hosted all 21 seasons of the show. “This year marks Ryan Seacrest’s 21st season of American Idol,” Perry declared. “21 seasons of making dreams come true.”

‘American Idol’ Shares Sneak Peek of Season 21’s Premiere Episode

Hours before American Idol season 21 is set to premiere, the hit TV series took to Instagram to share a clip of the first episode.

“The party is here and it’s the biggest one EVER,” the caption reads. “Don’t miss the season premiere of #AmericanIdol TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu.”

The premiere of American Idol’s latest season comes just days after Ryan Seacrest announced he’s stepping away. “This is something that [Kelly] and I have been talking about for a long time, and it was a tough, tough decision,” Seacrest admitted at the time. “Last year we spoke, and I made the decision to make this my last season as co-host.”

Seacrest also announced that Ripa’s husband Mark Consuelos. “The only person I can think of that is capable of holding [Ryan’s] torch the way [he has] held it would be my husband, Mark Consuelos,” Ripa stated.

Seacrest then reflected on his time on the morning talk show. “I’ve been grateful to be able to share a cup of coffee with our viewers everyday [sic], one of the best parts of the gig. Congratulations to my brother Mark, feel free to remodel my dressing room!”

The Idol star notably earned Daytime Emmy nods five out of the six years that he sat with Rippa. In 2019, he won the Grammy for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.