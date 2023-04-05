‘American Idol:’ Second Contestant Drops Out of Competition as Hollywood Week Continues

Yet another promising contestant has voluntarily dropped out of American Idol just days into Hollywood Week.

Kaya Stewart, daughter of Eurythics’ guitarist Dave Stewart, walked away from the show tonight (April 4) because of an illness. She did not share what condition she is dealing with, but it came with a fever, extreme exhaustion, and a hoarse voice. Kaya made her announcement just as she was set to perform Adam Lambert’s Whataya Want From Me with Fire Wilmore.

“Hi everybody. I have a little announcement to make,” she said while addressing the judges from the stage. “I got sick at the beginning of Hollywood Week and I have been trying to push myself and keep going. And during this performance I got to work with Fire and it was such a great experience. She’s so talented and so incredible and we bonded so much. But I realize that I wasn’t able to give 100% so I’ve decided to not perform. But Fire is going to perform and I’m really grateful that I got to be here and thank you guys, but I’m not gonna be performing.”

Katy Perry asked Kaya to clarify if she was leaving for the day or leaving for good.

“Yeah, so me not performing today means I’m no longer gonna be in the competition,” she answered through tears. “I have to leave. I’m sorry, I’m really sorry.”

Kaya’s Duet Partner Gave a Tearful Performance that Advanced Her to the Next Round of ‘American Idol’

Fire then opened up and admitted that Kaya’s illness was really hard on both of them. She also began to cry as she shared that it has been “really stressful” trying to put together a solo arrangement in a crunch and then have the guts to walk out there and perform alone.

Fire went on to perform—with Jayna Elise jumping in last minute to help—while fighting tears, which also made Perry and fellow judge Lionel Richie cry. The performance earned her the right to move forward in the competition.

Kaya Stewart’s exit came only one day after Sara Beth Liebe told the shocked judges that she was bowing out so she could go home and he with her three children.

“This opportunity is really rad but this is actually going to be my last performance ’cause my heart’s at home,” she said after singing Roxanne by The Police. “So I’m gonna get home to my babies. They kinda need me.”

Perry tried convincing Sara Beth to stay longer, but the 25 year old wouldn’t change her mind.

“I’m really humbled and grateful and Katy had some really nice things to say,” she told the cameras after leaving the stage. “If my kids were a little older… I understand how big of an opportunity this is, but I still kinda wanna go home.”