‘American Idol’: Watch Huntergirl Nail Miranda Lambert ‘Vice’ Cover

On Monday (April 18th), “American Idol” contestant HunterGirl took to the stage and absolutely nailed her cover of Miranda Lambert’s hit single “Vice.” The performance was so great that she made it to the TV competition’s Top 14.

According to Country Now, HunterGirl has continued to be quite a competitor on the “American Idol” stage. Besides Miranda Lambert’s 2016 single, HunterGirl also performed Rascal Flatts’ “Riot,” which earned her the title “New Age Miranda Lambert” by Luke Bryan. The singer is also the first contestant of the season to earn the Platinum ticket. She previously covered Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams,” Ashley McBryde’s “Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” and Rascal Flatts’ “Banjo.”

Along with her Miranda Lambert cover performance, the “American Idol” judges praised HunterGirl for her songwriting skills. Luke Bryan told the contestant that it felt like he was listening to the “datum” country radio. “You just have that magic sound and then write songs to back it up, the sky’s the limit, I see your future. Thank you for getting up here and playing a great original.”

HunterGirl and the rest of the remaining 14 “American Idol” contestants will be receiving some advice from the TV competition’s alum Gabby Barrett when the show returns this Sunday (April 24th).

‘American Idol’ Contestant HunterGirl Seeks to Help Veterans Through Music Therapy

HunterGirl previously said that songwriting has been a huge part of her life. The singer has also spoken bout working with veterans in music therapy. She noted that this type of therapy helps veterans overcome PTSD. Katy Perry praised HunterGirl for helping veterans through music. “First of all, what you do for veterans is profound. Second of all, that is an original song. This is when you pull out those tickets. Because you are an artist. I put my money on you girl.”

Lionel Richie then declared, “If I had to find one word to kind of give you your place here, it’s [that] you’re a natural. As a writer, I give you an A+ with that one because I’m singing the second verse and I realize. Hold on wait a minute that’s an original. It’s that relatable. Luke said it right, enjoy the ride.”

In regards to what inspired her original song, HunterGirl said, “Well, I was just thinking about I’m not going to let my heartbreak down, just that saying, I’m going to go through and it’s not going to be easy. But I’m going to get through it and I think everybody needs to hear that sometimes.”

Along with HunterGirl other “American Idol” contestants in the top 14 are Ava Maybee, Christian Guardino, Cameron Whitcomb, Allegra Miles, Lady K, Katyrah Love, Cadence Baker, Dan Marshall, Leah Marlene, Nicolina, Sage, Jay Copeland, Noah Thompson, Jacob Moran, Elli Rowe, Emyrson Flora, Mike Parker, Fritz Hager, and Tristen Gressett.