‘American Idol’: Watch Luke Bryan’s Hysterical Reaction to Katy Perry Falling Out of Her Chair

“American Idol” fans love watching the talented performers that grace the stage of the competitive singing show. However, some of the most entertaining moments take place in the banter between the show’s famous judges. Most recently, “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan went viral online after he had a hilarious reaction to Katy Perry’s less than graceful dismount from her chair during the latest airing. Check it out.

Luke Bryan Keeps His ‘American Idol’ Costars Grounded

In the chaotic world of showbiz, you need friends like Luke Bryan to keep you grounded, and in Katy Perry’s case, her tumble during the last new episode of “American Idol” proves she couldn’t be any more down to earth if she tried.

Monday, May 2nd not only aired the “Great Idol Reunion,” but it was also the singing show’s Disney night. In honor of that, Katy Perry, known for her unique, often flashy, wardrobe donned an outfit identical to that of “The Little Mermaid’s” Ariel. With a dinglehopper (a fork) in hand, she slapped her aqua fin up onto the judges’ table as host Ryan Seacrest began introducing viewers to the night’s installment.

Moments after he begins, we hear a thud followed by gasps as Katy Perry’s chair tips backward behind the table, dumping the pop star onto the floor. Before coming to her rescue, “American Idol” judge and country music megastar Luke Bryan is seen in full-blown hysterics, laughing and pointing at his colleague, as she’s sprawled on the floor.

Always the stand-up guy, he, aided by fellow judge Lionel Richie and Ryan Seacrest come to the star’s rescue, righting her on her chair.

“Hell with mermaids!” Luke Bryan joked as he looked into the singing show’s cameras.

Fortunately, it seemed as though Katy Perry was unharmed and she, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie could move on to the actual events of “American Idol.”

Country Stars Take to ‘American Idol’ Stage During Reunion Episode

Luke Bryan wasn’t the only country star to see love on “American Idol” recently. While the show has narrowed down its Top 7 group for the 20th season, “American Idol” featured the return of beloved former judges and contestants during the “Great Idol Reunion.”

Two country performers to take to the stage were Scotty McCreery and Lauren Alaina, both of whom rooted their careers in country music during the singing show’s 10th season. McCreery won “American Idol,” with Lauren Alaina as runner-up.

During the most recent airing of “American Idol,” Luke Bryan and his costars looked on as Scotty McCreery and Lauren Alaina performed a rendition of Keith Whitley’s “When You Say Nothing At All.” You can check out the full video here.