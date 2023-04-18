‘American Idol’ Winner Laine Hardy Performs Unreleased Single ‘Rope Swing’ in New Instagram Post

Nearly four years after being dubbed Season 17 winner of American Idol, Laine Hardy is taking to Instagram to share his unreleased single Rope Swing.

In the video, Hardy ditched his suit and tie to wear jeans and a camo long-sleeve shirt to sing Rope Swing. The Idol alum wrote the song with Jordan Minton and Harding in 2019. Hardy teased the single in December 2021 and September 2022. However, neither time he didn’t release the complete version of the track.

The chorus for Laine Hardy’s Rope Swing reads, “If I could go back I swear that I would / it happened so fast but it was so good / summertime kiss as sweet as honey / cinnamon legs right on the money / I was hanging on you / you were hanging on me / we were tangled up together under that oak tree / a little Led Zeppelin and your tan bare feet / I’m holdin’ that memory like you were holdin’ that rope swing.”

Hardy’s Rope Swing performance also comes nearly six months after he announced he was leaving his record label, Disney Music Group. At the time, the American Idol alum stated the label gave him so much support and guidance. “And now it’s time for me to take my career in a new direction and I am figuring that out. Stay tuned for what’s coming next.”

Prior to leaving Disney Music Group, Hardy had done a brief tour in 2019 and then dropped a couple of singles in April 2020. His debut album Here’s to Anyone made its debut in September 2021.

Laine Hardy Previously Arrested For Allegedly Bugging Ex-Girlfriend’s LSU Dorm Room

Around this time last year, Laine Hardy was arrested for allegedly bugging his ex-girlfriend’s dorm room, which was located at Louisiana State University’s Azalea Hall.

According to a university spokesperson, the American Idol alum was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He was charged with violation of interception and disclosure of wire, electronic, or oral communication. Authorities went to Azalea Hall in early April 2022 after Hardy’s ex discovered a recording device in her room. She also told police that she and Hardy had dated from November 2021 to February 2022.

Laine Hardy addressed the situation on social media but has since deleted his posts. “I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight,” he acknowledged. “And I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans. However, due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time.”

He added, “I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward.”