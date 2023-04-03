American Idol’s Katy Perry Fires Back at Critics Saying She’s Too Mean to Contestants

Katy Perry has been under fire lately for being mean to contestants on American Idol, and she’s not having it.

The Fireworks singer and her fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan sat with the women of The View this week and chatted about the long-running competition series. The show’s Season 21 is just coming off auditions, which highlighted a few tense moments fans spoke out about.

But Bryan said that Hollywood week will soon air with another much worse confrontation between Perry and a singer. Perry agreed with the country music star’s assessment, but she said her words were completely warranted.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

“Well, we had one Hollywood Week-,” Luke said while placing a hand on Perry’s shoulder accusingly. “I mean Katy had to get really – she had to get on somebody pretty good.”

“I don’t want to spoil too much,” he continued. “But it was one of the more tense moments we’ve ever had on the show.”

“It was pretty intense,” Katy admitted.

Panelist Joy Behar asked if Katy Perry yelled at an American Idol contestant, and Richie said that’s exactly what happened.

“Oh yeah,” he said.

Katy Perry didn’t let the other judges lay into her, however. She stood firm in her opinion that American Idol spots are reserved for only the most serious singers. Those who aren’t ready for the commitment need to get out of everyone else’s way.

“You know, I stick up for those underdogs and I don’t – all of us – we have so much respect for music and the game and the whole thing,” she said. “And so, when someone is not taking it respectfully, we call it out.”

‘American Idol’ Fans Speak Out After Katy Perry Mom Shames Contestant

This year’s competition has put Katy Perry in the hot seat several times already, though, and not always for her treatment of the seemingly undedicated.

One of the most notable situations took place during the March 5 installment when a young mom named Sara Beth Liebe auditioned for a ticket to Hollywood.

The singer was dealing with some serious performance anxiety, which irritated Perry because Perry thought the nerves meant singing wasn’t truly her “dream.” But then Perry took aim at Sara Beth for being a mother of three at only 25 with a crude joke that fans said was completely out of line.

When Sara Beth revealed her age, the judges were shocked. They thought she looked much younger than 25. Katy Perry made a show out of the news by standing and dramatically acting as though she was going to faint atop the judges’ table.

“If Katy lays on the table, I think I’m going to pass out,” Liebe said laughing nervously.

“Honey, you’ve been laying on the table too much,” Perry curtly replied.

Fans immediately jumped on social media to call out the rude, “bullying” behavior. Sara Beth later recorded a video sharing that she did take offense to the comment. However, she was overwhelmingly grateful for all the women who came to her defense.

“I wanted to take this opportunity to say I see all of the young moms and just moms in general who have commented on all of the videos and posts and everything. I see you,” she said in a TikTok clip. “And I hear you and I am grateful for you, and you’re worthy.