‘American Idol’s Katy Perry Made a Secret Pact with Husband Orlando Bloom: ‘I Can’t Cave!’

American Idol judge Katy Perry appeared at a special cocktail event at New York City’s Mister Paradise on Monday, but surprised the crowd when she declined a drink.

“I’ve been sober for five weeks today… I’ve been doing a pact with my partner [fiancé Orlando Bloom] and I want to quit,” she said with a laugh (and a pretend cry). Perry, 38, appeared at the event alongside fellow judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and host Ryan Seacrest,

Bryan ribbed her playfully, asking if she might cave for the special occasion, to which she responded, “No, girl! I can’t cave. I made a promise. Three months.”

Instead of alcohol, Perry drank De Soi, the singer’s line of non-alcoholic apéritifs that she launched last year. She also shared her favorite cocktail recipe with the crowd, which involves a citrusy version of De Soi.

The evening also featured plenty of other Idol-themed drinks — alcoholic and non-alcoholic, alike.

Bloom, 46, recently told PEOPLE that Perry is his “biggest fan.” He also praised the work that she does as a judge on Idol, as well as mothering their young daughter, Daisy Dove.

“I think we support each other because we are fans of one another, you know what I mean?” the actor said. “What she does is so empowering for young musicians with everything with Idol. Then she can go and put on a powerhouse show in Vegas. We support, it’s who we are. Katy’s a force and we both have these pools we swim in and we recognize each other’s pools and we go, ‘Hey, I’m over here. We’re doing this.’ And it’s great.”

Katy Perry rented out a roller skating rink for her 21st birthday

In early March, Perry shared a boozy-themed photo of herself at her 21st birthday party to commemorate Idol’s 21 seasons on the air.

“#idol is celebrating its 21st bday this year,” she wrote in the caption alongside a throwback photo. “When I turned 21 I rented a roller skating rink and had McDonald’s ‘cater’ along w/ 2 kegs in the middle of the rink… and two friends broke bones but we had a lot of fun (so I was told idk I had just turned 21 🤸🏻‍♀️🍹).”

Perry’s also come under some pressure this season about being mean to competitors, but now she’s firing back at the criticism. Bryan, Perry, and Richie appeared on the ABC talk show The View recently, and talked about what’s been happening on American Idol. During the appearance, Joy Behar asked if Perry had ever yelled at a contestant, which Richie confirmed true. Perry, though, said her feedback is always justified.

“You know, I stick up for those underdogs and I don’t – all of us – we have so much respect for music and the game and the whole thing,” Perry said. “And so, when someone is not taking it respectfully, we call it out.”