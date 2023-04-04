‘American Idol’s Luke Bryan Proves One Contestant’s Voice Literally Gave Katy Perry Goosebumps

On American Idol, contestants work hard to advance in the competition and impress the show’s judges all the time. Well, when you can cause a judge to get goosebumps, then you have accomplished something big. Luke Bryan decided to show off what contestants Tyson Venegas and Kaylin Hedges led to cause Katy Perry to have goosebumps. It’s amazing what can happen on the competition show. Take a look and see Perry’s physical response to hearing the vocals from the contestants.

Fans noticed Perry’s goosebumps, too. One fan wrote, “Definitely chill bumps. They make a great pair”. Another fan said, “I had goosies too!! That was a SUPERB Duet indeed!!” This fan noticed Perry’s goosebumps, too. “WOW!! Look at those goosebumps!!” the fan wrote. It’s pretty obvious that these American Idol fans dug what they were seeing from Perry. It also looks like we’re seeing Perry’s leg respond to the duet.

‘Mom Shamed’ Contestant Decides to Leave ‘American Idol’ Competition

In other American Idol news, the woman who was “mom shamed” by Perry has decided to leave the show. Sara Beth Liebe is no longer competing. Liebe, 25, announced that she was leaving on the episode that aired on Sunday, April 2. “This opportunity is really rad but this is actually going to be my last performance ’cause my heart’s at home,” Liebe, a mother of three, said. “So I’m gonna get home to my babies. They kinda need me.”

Speaking of Perry, she’s come under some pressure about being mean to the competitors. Well, the singer is firing back at her critics. Bryan, Perry, and Lionel Richie appeared on the ABC talk show The View and shared about what’s been happening on American Idol. Joy Behar asked if Perry had ever yelled at a contestant. Richie confirmed that’s what happened. Perry, though, was not going to be moved off of her opinion.

“You know, I stick up for those underdogs and I don’t – all of us – we have so much respect for music and the game and the whole thing,” Perry said. “And so, when someone is not taking it respectfully, we call it out.”

Cody Winkler Is Joined On Stage By Luke Bryan To Sing George Strait Classic

Meanwhile, during auditions, Bryan decided to join a contestant in singing the George Strait classic Unwound. Cody Winkler was singing his heart out when Bryan decided to join him on stage with his guitar. After the performance, Bryan, Perry, and Richie all praised Winkler for his effort. Perry said that Winkler was really authentic. But she suggested that he use a metronome to work on his timing a little bit.