‘American Idol’s Ryan Seacrest Exits ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’: Here’s Why He May Have Left

Ryan Seacrest shocked fans when he announced last week that he is stepping away from his six-year-long place on Live with Kelly and Ryan after this season. But according to an insider, the choice was not at all surprising for those close to the morning show.

As a source told ET, the Daytime Grammy-winning co-host has been considering making an exit for several seasons, so everyone on set knew it was only a matter of time before he finally pulled the trigger. The source noted that Seacrest’s multiple projects ultimately forced him to make the decision.

“Ryan has been contemplating leaving the show for years and has been very conflicted,” they said. “He truly loves working with Kelly and the Live crew. However, with American Idol’s upcoming season filming in Los Angeles and other opportunities, he felt leaving the show was the right thing to do.

Seacrest’s decision also boiled down to logistics. Live With Kelly and Ryan is filmed in New York City and, as mentioned above, the American Idol set is located in LA. So he’d been constantly traveling between the cities.

Ryan Seacrest was ‘Burnt out’ From Splitting His Time Between the Coasts

When Seacrest announced his exit, he mentioned that he wanted to move to LA, which would make his gig on Live nearly impossible. While American Idol films in shorter intervals, Live is a daily commitment.

The source mentioned that Ryan Seacrest suffered a major burnout during the pandemic as he juggled his demanding jobs with all the protocols in place. So he simply needed to stop living between the coasts after that experience.

“In 2020, Ryan suffered from exhaustion and was burnt out. And he’s trying to avoid that from happening again,” they continued.

One of the reasons that Seacrest feels comfortable leaving Ripa is because the executives were able to solidify a replacement. When Michael Strahan left in 2016, the series went through a string of guest hosts before Seacrest signed on full-time. But after he retires this spring, Ripa’s husband of 26 years, Mark Consuelos.

The actor has been a steady guest host on Live for nearly 18 years, so the transition will be easy. When he officially takes a seat next to his wife, the series will be renamed Live with Kelly and Mark.

“Choosing Mark as Kelly’s new co-host was easy,” added the source. “The network and Kelly wanted to avoid her and a new co-host not hitting it off. Mark and Kelly have hosted before and it’s always gone well with fan reaction.”