‘American Pickers’ Danielle Colby Showcases Adult Children, Memphis and Miles, on Instagram Stories

American Pickers star Danielle Colby recently shared a new picture of herself and her children, vowing to hug them again soon. Colby, 47, posted a snap of her 21-year-old daughter Memphis and her son Miles, 26, who stays out of the public eye.

In a series of photos posted to her Instagram stories (which delete after 24 hours), Danielle stands in between her two children with her arms wrapped around them.

The Pickers star captioned the photo: “I get to hug my babes soon!”

Fans of Colby know she often posts about her daughter Memphis. Her son, Miles, however prefers to avoid the spotlight. She has, recently, begun sharing more content focusing on her son.

Danielle wrote in one recent story: “Thinking of my son Miles today.” She also uploaded a photo of Miles protesting in a picket line for a United Auto Workers strike. And in a third, she posted a black-and-white photo of Miles with the caption, “Missing my baby boy today.”

The family-focused posts come on the heels of Danielle’s hysterectomy surgery in October 2022. She elected to have the surgery after suffering from painful uterine fibroids for years.

Besides appearing on American Pickers, Colby also likes to burlesque dance. She and daughter, Memphis, even plan on starting a mother-daughter OnlyFans dedicated to dancing together.

Danielle Colby helps the pickers find new junkyards to sift through

“So excited to go back to Illinois to teach my baby girl Boa again,” Colby wrote on a IG story. “We have decided to create a BTS mother and daughter OF project to show how we function in this world of strip tease.”

Sharing more raunchy photos of Memphis, the reality star went on: “We are each other’s safe spaces in this industry. We strive to be there for each other mentally and emotionally to combat the obvious challenges this industry presents. Because together we are warriors. We always were and always will be.”

With one last photo in the carousel, Colby wrote: “I love you baby girl. You are perfect exactly as you are.”

Danielle shares Memphis and her son Miles with her first husband Robert Strong.

Professionally, Danielle joins brothers Mike and Robbie Wolfe – who took over from fired Frank Fritz, 57 – as “pickers.” Now in the show’s 24th season, the hosts travel to various junkyards and haunts across the country looking for valuable antiques that they can flip for a profit.

The show regularly draws around three-quarters of a million viewers per episode, sometimes more.