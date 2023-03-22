American Pickers’ Host Mike Wolfe to Grand Marshal Tennessee’s Famous Mule Day Parade

Columbia Tennessee’s famed Mule Day celebration kicks off next weekend, and American Pickers host Mike Wolfe will be on hand to serve as the annual parade’s Grand Marshal.

Columbia, a.k.a Mule Town, has been hosting the event since the 1840s. At that time, the city was the hub for Mule trading.

In the early decades, the event was known as Breeders’ Day. And the city held a major mule auction on the first Monday of each April. Because of mounting popularity, the auction turned into a full-fledged festival.

The first official Mule Day debuted in 1934 with a parade that celebrated a mule show, which followed. Today, it has grown to become a four-day event that draws in travelers and celebrities alike.

Mike Wolfe is Dedicated to Reviving Columbia, Tennesse’s Historic Streets

This year, Mike Wolfe is helming that parade. For years, Wolfe has been a major supporter of Columbia, TN. He has invested his time and resources into building the community through various businesses and projects.

Most notably, Wolfe owns Columbia Motor Alley, a retro-style shop where he refurbishes old cars and bikes that he digs up on American Pickers. He also owns a famous Airbnb named Two Lane’s Guest House, which often brings high-caliber celebrities to the city.

On top of that, he continues to dedicate countless hours to rebuilding the city’s historic infrastructure in an effort to restore it back to its original southern charm.

“Mike Wolfe has earned a reputation as one of the country’s foremost foragers of American History,” reads a post on the events Instagram page. “The creator and star of History Channel’s American Pickers has made a life finding the beauty of forgotten objects and places, focusing on preservation with the National Trust and our Main Streets.

This year, the festivities begin on Thursday, March 30, at 10 am inside Maury County Park. Visitors will have a chance to watch Mule Pull competitions, shop inside a flea market, watch live entertainment, and more.

The fun will continue through Sunday, April 2. But Mike Wolfe will make his special appearance on Saturday, April 1, when the parade begins in downtown Columbia at 11 am.

Entrance to the event is free to the public. For more information, including the entertainment lineup and schedule, visit the official website.