‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe Poses With Girlfriend Leticia Cline in Rare Photo

“American Pickers” star Mike Wolfe is posing for a photo with his newest love interest, model Leticia Cline. Alabama state senator Garlan Gudger Jr. posted a photo of himself with the pair, saying he loves his good buddy. The senator must be a fan of the show, because it appears he’s known Wolfe for some time. He also gave a shout out to Leticia Kline, calling her a “new friend.”

Shared on Instagram, Gudger Jr. said it was always a good time when the “American Pickers” star comes around. The three are smiling for the camera in a warm photo that’s emanating with camaraderie and friendship.

“Sure do love my buddy @mikewolfeamericanpicker coming by today and spending a day in Cullman with my new friend @leticiacline ! Mike is the epitome of the icon of American antiques and American Preservation! He is about to start his 13th season at @americanpickers ! We are proud to have in our small town today and to be his host for the day!” the senator captioned the photo.

The “American Pickers” star and Cline went public in 2021 following Wolfe’s failed 10 year marriage. The two seem wildly happy as they move forward with their newfound love. While they weren’t previously involved romantically, Cline was always a fan of the History Channel series and became good friends with Wolfe. She even has a photo of them from 2018 posted to her Instagram. In it, she shares that she picked up a few great items from his shop in Tennessee.

“American Pickers” Views on Decline

And while Wolfe is getting ready to film season 13 of “American Pickers” along with friend Danielle Colby, the series might be in some slight trouble. Viewership has been down – with the latest episode reaching just under a million people, The Sun reports. And while we’re not entirely sure why this is, some fans have made it known they are boycotting the series ever since the firing of fan-favorite Frank Fritz.

Fritz was released in 2020 after a back surgery. But he didn’t leave quietly. The former partner of Wolfe, he says he was completely blindsided after he took some time off for his medical procedure and then was let go. The former “American Pickers” star also had some issues with substance abuse – which he says he’s working on now. But Fritz says his relationship with Wolfe is not good.

“I haven’t talked to Mike in two years. He knew my back was messed up, but he didn’t call me up and ask how I was doing. That’s just how it is. The show is tilted towards him 1,000 percent. I can’t even bend that far down to show you how much,” Fritz said.

Despite this, Wolfe released his own statement after Fritz was fired from the show, showing concern for his co-star.

“We all do care about Frank and we want him back on the show. I would love to talk with him again, we would absolutely love to, but he just can’t get it right,” Wolfe said. “Frank is just going through a lot personally with addictions. It’s unfortunate that he’s made decisions that have him the way he is.”