‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Shares Beautiful Photos of His Snowy Iowa Town

When snowfall turns your town into a winter wonderland, then American Pickers star Mike Wolfe is going to show that city off.

Especially when it is his quaint town. That is what Wolfe, who stars on The History Channel show with Danielle Colby and Robbie Wolfe, did and put some pics out on his Instagram account. Let’s see what those pictures look like.

As you can tell, these come from Le Claire, Iowa. It is Wolfe’s home and where he has some of his business located. Of course, he’s out on the road a lot looking for deals in antiques and collectibles.

‘American Pickers’ Fans Offer Their Thoughts About Wolfe’s Photos

Fans of American Pickers have been watching him show off a lot of different items over the years. While those pictures have nothing to do with antiques, denying the beautiful snowfall and how it decorates homes in the area would be silly.

Still, it’s worth thinking about if those people in Le Claire wouldn’t like to hit some sun and fun like in Florida or wherever they can find some warmth. Again, the beauty of the pictures is reflected in what Wolfe shares with the world. It might be worth noting that the third picture of the four he shares has a resemblance to Bedford Falls, that famed town from It’s A Wonderful Life.

Robbie Wolfe Has Led Interesting Life Leading Up To His New Role

If Robbie Wolfe is asking people for some help, then it’s just his way to adjust to a new role. Yep, being along with his brother for the American Pickers saga.

Wolfe is now a co-host, not a guest star as he has been in the past. It is a different ballgame. What in the world was Robbie Wolfe doing before joining full-time?

As the older brother, Robbie has lived a couple of different lives. That includes being a rock musician and having his own landscaping business.

Robbie Wolfe has been in landscaping for 20 years. R.J. Wolfe & Sons is in Iowa, too, and the company works hard. It looks like his sons Jeremy and Brandon are going to be busy in the world of landscaping.

Why? Dad is going to be with brother Mike. The cohost has clearly had a whirlwind change over the last year. Not only is he on his brother’s very successful show, but he is now the second character.