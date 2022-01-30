‘American Pickers’ Returning to New Mexico in March: What to Know

New Mexican collectors, look out! You might just see Mike Wolfe and the “American Pickers” crew driving by looking for their next pick.

Local newspaper The Santa Fe New Mexican broke the news earlier this week that “American Pickers” would stop by the state in March. The outlet talked to a few potential collectors who would love to have Wolfe and his brother, Robbie Wolfe, visit.

One potential collector is Marlo Martínez, who owns the New Mexico Office Supply store in downtown Española. Instead of your typical office supplies, though, you’ll find a world of treasures inside.

“My father started the business in 1959 as a typewriter service, and we’ve been collecting since then,” Martínez said. “Remington, Royal Standard, Smith Corona. I have close to 200.”

In addition to antique typewriters, Martínez also collects antique cash registers, phonographs, telephones, and trophies. The 64-year-old collector told the Santa Fe New Mexican that he “would love to host [American Pickers]” when they come to visit New Mexico in March.

And Martínez isn’t the only one looking forward to the visit. Johnnie Meier from Embudo, New Mexico, spoke to “American Pickers” five years ago about his collection. For the past 20 years, he’s specialized in collecting antique gas pumps, road signs, and other travel-related picks.

But Meier owns the Classical Gas Museum, and “American Pickers” typically doesn’t pick at museums, stores, auctions, or flea markets. They prefer private collections. But Meier still has hope.

“I watched episodes where they have visited museums, so I’m not sure that policy is that firm,” he said. Specifically, if an episode were to feature his museum, “I think it would be a fun episode. There’s a lot of crazy stuff here.”

Keep an eye out for Meier and Martínez in potential future episodes.

‘American Pickers’ Returns Next Week

“American Pickers” returns with Episode 4 on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 9 p.m. EST on the History Channel. The show took a quick hiatus these past two weeks, though the network didn’t explain why.

Fans expected to see host Mike Wolfe back on their screens yesterday, Jan. 29. But instead, the official “American Pickers” Instagram account posted a photo of Wolfe and his furry friends to announce the new Episode 4 release date.

“Francie Wolfe wants in on the #AmericanPickers action when new episodes start again on February 5 at 9/8c,” the caption reads.

While the History Channel didn’t explain the delay, some wonder if it has to do with the show’s low ratings this season. Before the new season aired, former host Frank Fritz revealed he was fired from “American Pickers,” despite wanting to come back and host. He spent a long time recovering from intense back surgery and also spent some time in rehab for alcohol issues. But both fans and Fritz himself wanted to see the former host back in the show. And the ratings are reflecting that desire.