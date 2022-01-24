‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Drops Stunning Snap From Underwater Photoshoot

On Sunday night, American Pickers star Danielle Colby posted a stunning picture from a recent underwater photoshoot.

Season 23 of the hit History Channel series is currently airing as of New Year’s Day. Pickers Mike Wolfe, his brother, Robbie Wolfe, and Colby are back searching for more forgotten treasures. Longtime picker Frank Fritz isn’t with the show anymore, but the rest of the crew have pressed on as they look for items to fill up their Antique Archaeology shops.

While there’s been some drama surrounding the show in the last year with Fritz’s exit, Colby has taken the high road when addressing the matter. She’s voiced support for both Mike and Frank during the difficult time, and continued her role as a fan favorite on the series. American Pickers fans love Danielle, who you might consider eccentric compared to the rest of the cast.

Although she loves her job on TV, Colby has various passions outside of the show. Her social media accounts promote American Pickers, but are much more focused on her personal life and other interests. Danielle was involved in a roller derby league, she’s been a burlesque dancer for years, and is the creator and owner of Stripping History.

She’s fascinated by vintage burlesque costumes, which she also restores and sells through her company. Additionally, Colby loves photography and being in front of a camera. Recently, she took part in an underwater photoshoot and shared a sneak peek from the session.

“Part two of this beautiful photo set out tonight,” Danielle Colby wrote on Instagram.

‘American Pickers’ Star Addresses Her Future On the Show

Two weeks ago as American Pickers new season debuted, Danielle Colby addressed rumors about her possibly leaving the show. Frank Fritz‘s recent departure has left some fans worried about Colby’s status on the series. They’re anxious about her role decreasing because of her other interests. Colby put those rumors to rest in a video message she posted on Instagram.

Since Season 1 of American Pickers, Colby has been part of the original cast. In fact, her role on the reality series and at Mike Wolfe’s Antique Archaeology shops has evolved over the years. But Colby wanted to clear the air and assure fans that she isn’t leaving the show anytime soon.

“I get this question about #americanpickers so much when I talk about #strippinghistory,” Danielle wrote on Instagram. Colby shared an unwavering message saying that she’ll be part of American Pickers for a “long time.”

“I just wanna address a question everyone’s been asking me – do I still work on the show? Yes, I still work on the show. Yes, I love my job. Yes, I’m gonna be there for a long time. No, I’m not going anywhere,” Colby explained.