‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Has Hilarious Response for Music Festival Promotion

Riot Fest is coming up, Outsiders. Evidently, American Pickers star Danielle Colby has taken notice. She posted a hilarious message in response to a recent Riot Fest promotion.

If you have watched the popular show American Pickers over the years, then there’s a good chance you know who Danielle Colby is. She has been starring in the History Channel series since the show first started back in 2010. She worked in the office of the antique shop, Antique Archaeology, and is known for her distinct looks.

On Thursday evening, the inked-up actress came across a funny promotion post on social media. The promotion was for Riot Fest 2022, which will be taking place this year in Chicago, Illinois, on September 16, 17, and 18. Headlining the music festival will be fan-favorite bands like My Chemical Romance and The Original Misfits.

So, what is the post we’re talking about? You’ll have to check it out down below. Basically, the official Riot Fest official Twitter account posted a photo of a religious propaganda sign. However, it was disguised as their music lineup for the upcoming festival in September. As for Danielle Colby, she says that she has been called several names on the list.

“I’ve been called at least 12 of these things…” Colby captioned the photo.

I’ve been called at least 12 of these things… https://t.co/rQe3pLtqhY — Danielle Colby (@daniellecolby) January 20, 2022

We’re not sure whether or not Colby follows the Riot Fest or if she just so happened to stumble across their page. With that said, it wouldn’t surprise us if she winds up going to the festival herself. When it comes to her favorite music, she has always been a huge fan of the punk rock genre.

‘American Pickers’ Fans Side With Danielle Colby

Meanwhile, American Pickers star Danielle Colby wasn’t the only one who felt she was called out by Riot Fest’s latest post. Fans of the History Channel show were right there with her.

“If you can’t find yourself on this list…. you’re no friend of mine,” one fan said.

“I’ll cheerfully claim ‘dirty dancer’ from the list,” another fan chimed in. “Among others.’

‘Women MMA fighters and the Pope? lol They’re covering lots of people here. Count me in for a few as well.”

As you can see, Colby clearly wasn’t the only person who could find herself on this list. With that said, however, it doesn’t seem like she or any of her fans will be losing any sleep over it anytime soon. Heck, as a matter of fact, they will probably forget all about it when they are headbanging at the next Riot Fest.

