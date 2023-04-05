‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby ‘Heartbroken’ Over Death of Main Inspiration

American Pickers star Danielle Colby is paying tribute to her friend, well-known burlesque dancer Toni Elling.

Colby, 47, memorialized her friend, who went by stage name Satin Doll, in an Instagram post Monday April 5. Colby posted two photos of Toni: an older picture and a more recent one. She also wrote a long and touching caption alongside the photos.

The reality star wrote: “Toni Elling, although I never had the opportunity to hug you, I’ve learned so much from you. Most of the Burlesque teachers I have had are your students and your burly children,” she wrote. “They have treated me with respect and love and driven home the importance of kindness, patience, and giving the audience a moment to drink in the costume.”

She continued: “You put the emphasis on the tease. You were a giant in burlesque and in love. I’ve only ever heard lovely stories about you. While performing in Detroit, I had the chance to come to your home for lunch but declined because I realized I was getting sick. I felt awful and I was incredibly worried about potentially passing my yuck on to you. I try to be very careful of spreading illness, but I was heartbroken to miss such an incredible opportunity.”

Colby wrote more: “I can’t believe there will never be another chance to get to meet you and give you a hug… You will always be a legend to me, heck to all of us. Please know that you have inspired so many who never even met you. You are a pioneer to every burlesque dancer and your love of dance and movement will continue to echo on stages across the world for lifetimes to come, thanks to your teaching.”

Danielle Colby has starred on American Pickers since 2009, but she knew Mike Wolfe many years prior

Colby then ended the post by calling Toni a “legend” and a “queen.” Her 250,000+ social media followers enjoyed the touching tribute, many commenting that they “loved” the story she told.

Danielle’s official website describes her burlesque alter ego, Dannie Diesel, as “the shimmying and shaking Queen of Rust.”

The site also details that the American Pickers star “specializes in vintage burlesque and strip tease costumes and embraces the history of these pieces and the performers that wore them, honoring each artist that paved the way for modern day dancers around the world.”

Danielle has said that she first became interested in burlesque while she was living with her family in Chicago. She attended a performance starring comedian Margaret Cho and a dancer called Satan’s Angel. After moving back to the Quad Cities area of Iowa a few years later, Colby created the professional burlesque troupe Burlesque Le Moustache, with nine performers.