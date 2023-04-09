‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Mourns Passing of Friend in Touching Social Media Post

Danielle Colby of American Pickers is mourning the loss of a dear friend in a new social media post that she is sharing. The person who died is named Angelo. Colby is quite touching in her kind, tender words for her friend. Let’s see what Colby wrote in memory of Angelo.

Her note is short, sweet, and to the point. Colby wrote, “Rest in peace Angelo. your journey was epic!” Colby’s fans offered their tender words as well. One person simply wrote “condolences”. Another person wrote, “Sending all my love to you and everyone who knew him”. One more person chiimed in with sweet words. The person wrote, “I’m sorry for your loss, my condolences. and to the family as well may peace come your way with the family.” There were many more people expressing their sorrow and sharing their condolences with Colby.

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Also Dealing With Loss of Burlesque Inspiration

Angelo’s death, though, is not the only one that Colby has been dealing with recently. Burlesque dancer Toni Elling, whom Colby looked up to as an inspiration, died. Elling’s stage name was Satin Doll. Colby posted two pictures on her Instagram account of Elling. One when she was younger and another when she was older Here’s a portion of what Colby wrote along with the photos.

“Toni Elling, although I never had the opportunity to hug you, I’ve learned so much from you. Most of the Burlesque teachers I have had are your students and your burly children,” Colby wrote. “They have treated me with respect and love and driven home the importance of kindness, patience, and giving the audience a moment to drink in the costume.”

Colby Shared Rare Photo Of Her Fiance Jeremy Scheuch

Meanwhile, Colby of American Pickers shared a very rare photo of her with her fiance Jeremy Scheuch. It was posted in the Instagram Stories location. The picture was a bit blurry but people could make out the two individuals in there. Colby wrote, “Missing [Jeremy Scheuch] today.” She shared a character picture of Scheuch and wrote, “My hunky fiancé.” Scheuch reacted to the story from The Sun. It dubbed him Danielle Colby’s “hunky” fiancé.””I think they might have meant husky and not hunky, but I’ll take it,” Scheuch wrote in the caption.

Last September, we got word that Colby was going to have a surgical procedure done for some “unforeseen health issues.” But we would come to find out that she had a hysterectomy. Colby also found out after some medical tests were run that she has uterine fibroids. According to the Mayo Clinic, uterine fibroids “are noncancerous growths of the uterus that often appear during childbearing years.”