‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Once Revealed the Best Place for Antiquing

“American Pickers” star Danielle Colby is sharing with fans her top pick as the best state for antiquing in the country. In an interview with Monsters and Critics, the co-host proudly praises her home state of Iowa as the best place for finding hidden treasures. She explains why this is the case.

“Iowa is great because the prices are still reasonable and Iowans keep everything,” she says. “Overall, it’s a magical city for finding great collectibles.”

Fans of the show know that “American Pickers” is based in LeClaire, Iowa. Their original shop, Antique Archaeology is located there. Colby manages this storefront and keeps an eye on hot items that Mike Wolfe is always looking for.

“Rarities, petroliana, and automotives are what the guys look for consistently,” she adds.

While Iowa is her favorite American spot to go antiquing, Colby enjoys picking in the City of Love.

“Outside of the United States, I love Paris. Picking in Paris is like nothing you’ve experienced in the states because the history is so much older and more power-packed, especially for the history of striptease and Burlesque, which I mentioned are great interests of mine.”

Danielle Colby Will Stay on “American Pickers”

Danielle Colby loves her job, and she is not going anywhere. Recently, fans have gotten worried that the “American Pickers” star could be leaving the show sometime soon. Colby is devoting more of her time to other projects, including one called “Stripping History.” Fortunately, she addressed these rumors in a short Instagram video.

“Yes, I still work on the show,” Colby states. “Yes, I’m gonna be there for a long time. No, I’m not going anywhere.”

Wearing colorful makeup and a sequined blouse, she talks about “Stripping History.” This is not a new project for the picker. However, it is receiving more attention now on social media.

“‘Stripping History’ is a project I’ve been doing for a very long time. It’s just now starting to get some, you know, get some movement and some likes to it. So, yeah, I’m gonna be around. You’re gonna be seeing this face for a while. If you like it, you’re welcome. If you don’t, don’t look.”

In addition to this, Colby shares her fashion projects on Instagram and TikTok. Hand-sewing and beading are two things she loves to do. She consistently shares her new burlesque pieces with fans and asks them to share their own sewing projects.

“Hand beading is SUCH a labor of love, but that’s sewing in general. Find me on TikTok and tag me in your hand sewing projects! I love seeing what you’re all up to,” she writes on Instagram.