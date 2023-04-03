‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Posts Rare Pic With Her Fiancé Jeremy Schleuch

Over the weekend, American Pickers star Danielle Colby took to her Instagram Stories to gush about her fiancé Jeremy Scheuch with a rare snapshot.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

In the Instagram Stories post, featuring a semi-blurry image of her getting ready to kiss Scheuch, Colby wrote, “Missing [Jeremy Scheuch] today.” She also shared a character picture of Scheuch and wrote, “My hunky fiancé”

Scheuch reacted to the story from The Sun, which dubbed him Danielle Colby’s “hunky” fiancé. “I think they might have meant husky and not hunky, but I’ll take it,” Scheuch wrote in the caption.

According to The Sun, Danielle Colby and Jeremy Scheuch got engaged in December 2020. At the time, Colby disclosed that she and Schuech had been together for six years before getting engaged. “I finally made an honest man out of my kind,” she said at the time. “I actually proposed to him on my birthday while we were filming my birthday burlesque show!”

For his part, Scheuch revealed that Colby proposed to him and he said yes. “So I will officially be her legal property soon,” he declared. “She is my best friend and a real life partner and I can’t spend to spend the rest of my life with her.”

Danielle Colby’s post to her fiancé occurred one day after the American Pickers star spoke about the tornado that touched down near her home in Orion, Illinois. She revealed at the time that she had taken shelter with her animals in the basement. Colby then said that the storm was pretty strong. “Tornadoes of that intensity, size are wild! The wind is still howling this morning, please be careful out there if you’re living in the Midwest.”

In February 2022, Schuech took to Instagram to celebrate seven years with Danielle Colby. “7 years ago today, on Valentine’s Day, I took this woman on a date to see Fleetwood Mac. We’re still going strong. Next year we’re getting married.”

However, Colby admitted she didn’t actually know that the date was actually a date. “I didn’t know it was a date when I agreed to go,” the American Pickers star said. “But it was the best choice I ever made! I remember telling my niece we were going to see Fleetwood Mac on Valentine’s Day and she said, ‘yeah… that’s a date’”

Danielle Colby was previously married to Alexandre De Meyer, who was her second husband. The former couple’s divorce was finalized in December 2015, just six months after Danielle filed. Prior to her marriage to De Meyer, Colby was married to her first husband, Chad Cushman. They have two children together, son Miles and daughter Memphis.