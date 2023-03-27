‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby ‘Sick’ Over Nashville School Shooting

American Pickers star Danielle Colby is speaking out about the Nashville school shooting that left seven people dead. Colby, who is one of the hosts of the History Channel show, expressed her sadness and anger in an Instagram post.

“I’m thankful that I can hug my babies today,” Colby wrote. “My prayer is that we get our s**t together in this country and actually prioritize the wellbeing of our youth and take accountability for the absolute fact that all this hate is learned from adults. My heart is sick over the total lack of attention to the escalating problem of gun violence in our country.

“Again and again parents blame everyone but ourselves for such violent behavior,” Danielle Colby continued. “Thoughts and prayers do not help. Action, attention to the actual feelings of our kids will help. Taking time to hear them, empathize with them and console their hearts when they feel lost and angry, directing them towards a loving path. Leading with love and kindness.” Colby adds, “The more we force them into an unrealistic mold of “normalcy” the more they will break others or be broken. I love you world, but we’ve gotta do better.”

Among the dead are three students and three adults from the school. A report indicates that a 28-year-old female suspect was shot and killed. The Tennessean is reporting that the shooting took place at The Covenant School, a private Christian school, located in Nashville. Don Aaron, a spokesperson for the Metro Nashville Police Department, says that a white female suspect, 28, of Nashville, reportedly entered a side entrance. She allegedly had two assault rifles and a handgun with her.

Meanwhile, MNPD chief John Drake says that he “was literally moved to tears” when seeing kids ushered out of the school building. “It could have been far worse,” Drake says.

Recently, Colby shared a photograph of her two adult children, Memphis and Miles, alongside their mother. With the photo, Danielle Colby captioned it, “I get to hug my babes soon!” She’s been in the hospital and recovering for some time after undergoing a surgical procedure. Colby had a hysterectomy done in October 2022. Colby had the surgery after suffering from painful uterine fibroids. Finally, she’s been feeling better and getting her strength back.