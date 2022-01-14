‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Takes a ‘Roll Down Memory Lane’ with Throwback Roller Derby Photo

On Thursday evening, American Pickers star Danielle Colby shared a throwback photo of herself during her roller derby days in Chicago and took her fans on a “roll down memory lane.”

Fans of American Pickers know Danielle is an eccentric one, and that’s one of the reasons so many like her on the show. She’s unique and has various passions outside of the hit History Channel series that’s made her a reality TV star. Colby has been a burlesque dancer for years, and created Stripping History, which has recently taken off. The company is an educational platform for those interested in burlesque and features handmade vintage costumes.

“The burlesque journey has really been an interesting one for me. It’s part of my life journey,” she told FOX News in 2018. “It’s taught me a lot about ego, humanity, kindness, sharing. It also taught me a lot about what I don’t want to be and what I do want to be.”

Past burlesque, vintage clothing, and treasure hunting on American Pickers, Colby had another hobby back in the day – roller derby. While living in Chicago in the past, Danielle was on a roller derby team. Tonight, she shared an awesome throwback pic from her time with the team while in full derby gear.

“Taking a nice roll down memory lane today,” Colby wrote on Instagram. “I just wrote a little blog post on my Patreon for all tiers about my derby days, living in Chicago, and the best Easter I ever had with @juannarumbel.”

‘American Pickers’ Star Addresses Her Future On the Show

Over the weekend, Danielle Colby shared another Instagram post that put to rest rumors about her leaving the show. The recent exit of longtime American Pickers star Frank Fritz has left some fans worried about Colby’s future. They’re afraid that her role on the show could decrease because of her other interests. That’s why Danielle took it upon herself to address the rumors in a video post on Instagram.

Colby is an original member of the American Pickers cast and has been on the series since the start. Her role on the show and within the Antique Archaeology shop has evolved through the years. But Colby wanted to assure fans that she wouldn’t be leaving the series anytime soon.

“I get this question about #americanpickers so much when I talk about #strippinghistory,” Danielle wrote on Instagram. Colby shared an unwavering message saying that she’ll be part of American Pickers for a “long time.”

“I just wanna address a question everyone’s been asking me – do I still work on the show? Yes, I still work on the show. Yes, I love my job. Yes, I’m gonna be there for a long time. No, I’m not going anywhere,” Colby explained.