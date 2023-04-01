‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Updates Fans After Tornado Scare Over Her Illinois Home

On Saturday (April 1st), American Pickers star Danielle Colby took to her Instagram to share details about the tornado that developed just above her home in Illinois.

In the social media post, Colby recalled being huddled downstairs with friends during the storm that caused some chaos in her Orion, Illinois neighborhood. “I could tell it was certainly a tornado,” Danielle wrote. “Because my basement has windows and the house was shaking, sounding like a train passing.”

Danielle Colby then said that she had all her animals under a table in the basement. They remained in the basement until the storm passed her friend’s house, which is two miles away. “She has damage to her garage but both our homes are still standing and not too badly damaged,” Colby continued. She also said her son has significant flooding and her parents in Erie, Illinois lost power. “The tornado became more fully [formed] as it sped towards Geneseo on its way to Chicago.”

Despite the damage, Colby said all of her family and friends are safe. She noted that she’s been through many tornadoes in her life, but this one was a “banger” to her. While reflecting on the recent tornado, Danielle Colby recalled growing up and experiencing tornadoes in the midwest. However, nothing was like the recent tornado.

“Tornadoes of that intensity, size are wild!” Colby exclaimed. “The wind is still howling this morning, please be careful out there if you’re living in the Midwest.”

Danielle Colby Encourages Followers to Check on Family and Friends Who May Have Been Affected By the Illinois Storm

Meanwhile, Danielle Colby advised her followers to check up on family and friends who may have been affected by the storms in Illinois.

“Please check on your friends and neighbors,” Colby continued. “I’m thankful that the tornado started forming over our neighborhood, and we did not feel the full force of nature yesterday.”

She also said her heart goes out to all who experienced the devastation. “Aside from some small damage to my house, everything looks OK in the neighborhood. Obviously, anything outside was fair game so we lost some gutters, a few items that were still in the yard, etc.”

Fortunately for her, Danielle Colby said she had cleaned her garage before the storm hit and put her cars away. “We are all safe, humans and animals and ready for a little bit of cleanup today. Sending everybody love and hoping everybody made it out of the storms.”

Colby went on to add that she hasn’t caught up with the news yet so she is not sure how the rest of her area handled the storms.