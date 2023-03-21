‘American Pickers’ Star Frank Fritz Has Reportedly Been Rushed to the Hospital Multiple Times Since 2022 Stroke

Former American Pickers co-host Frank Fritz has reportedly been rushed to the hospital several times since his 2022 stroke.

The 59-year-old has been living at his home in Iowa with the help of a conservator since last fall. While Fritz and his team have been fairly quiet about his condition, 9-1-1 calls obtained by The Sun revealed that he’s suffered several seizures, an emergent blood pressure spike, and a severe case of pneumonia. All of the situations were serious enough to warrant an ER visit.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

The first incident took place on November 17. Fritz’s caregiver called 9-1-1 after witnessing Fritz having multiple seizures in a row.

“He just came home from inpatient rehab for a stroke,” the unnamed person said. “He just had a full-blown seizure, maybe more than one… He’s been shaking.”

A different caregiver called emergency services on December 7 saying that Fritz’s blood pressure was elevated.

On December 21 and 22, someone called 9-1-1 because they believed Frank Fritz was suffering from pneumonia.

“I’m going to need an ambulance to take someone to the hospital because I think they have pneumonia. I’m the guardian,” the person said during one of the calls. “He’s handicapped. He’s wheel-chair bound.”

Frank Fritz Hospitalized Following a Massive Stroke Last July

Frank Fritz suffered a massive stroke on July 14, 2022. His former American Pickers co-star Mike Wolfe broke the news to fans with a lengthy Instagram post.

In it, he briefly spoke about his and Fritz’s strained friendship, which became apparent after Fritz was fired from the reality show after 11 years. But he concluded that their issues did not matter at the moment because Fritz was fighting for his life.

“Now is the time to pray for my friend,” he wrote. “Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital. Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts. Frank, I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you, buddy.”

Frank Fritz spent time recovering in the hospital and a nursing home before returning to his own home.

A friend filed for an emergency court order on August 18 and appointed themself his temporary guardian and conservator. That same person filed a Guardian’s Initial Care Plan for Protected Person on October 18.

“Because of his stroke, Mr. Fritz’s decision­-making capacity is so impaired that he is unable to care for his own safety or to provide for necessities such as food, shelter, clothing, or medical care without which physical injury or illness may occur,” read the initial court documents. “Mr. Fritz’s decision­making capacity is so impaired that he is unable to make, communicate, or carry out important decisions concerning his own financial affairs.”

Initially, fans assumed Wolfe was caring for his estranged friend. However, it has since been clarified he is not involved in the situation. Who filed for conservatorship remains unclear.